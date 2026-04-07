Magistrate grants bail to 24 PTI activists in rioting case

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Monday granted bail to 24 activists of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf for staging a protest near the Karachi Press Club (KPC) against the recent hike in fuel prices.

On Sunday, police arrested the PTI workers and leaders after they clashed with police and booked them in a rioting case registered at the Artillery Maidan police station.

On Monday, the investigating officer of the case produced the held workers before Judicial Magistrate (South) Abdul Ahad Memon and sought their physical remand for staging an “unlawful” rally in violation of the restrictions imposed by the provincial government under Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC).

However, PTI activists’ counsel Shujaat Ali Khan argued that his clients had been falsely implicated in the case over their political affiliation. He contended that the protesters did not enter the restricted area, which had already been sealed with containers.

He stated that the sections invoked in the FIR were bailable, adding that the police had no jurisdiction to register a case under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) as it could only be lodged on a complaint by an authorised officer under Section 195 of the CrPC.

The counsel also moved an application under Section 63 of the CrPC, seeking discharge of the PTI workers and leaders.

After hearing both sides, the court granted bail to the 24 PTI workers against surety bonds of Rs5,000 each and directed the IO to submit the challan within the stipulated period.

ATC sends four PTI leaders to prison

Separately, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent four PTI men, including two former MNAs Alamgir Khan and Daawa Khan to prison on judicial remand in another case pertaining to rioting during a rally at Banaras Chowk on Aug 24, 2025.

The police brought them before the administrative judge of the ATCs at the judicial complex within the premises of the Karachi central jail and sought their physical custody. However, after hearing the PTI’s counsel the ATC judge sent them to prison on judicial remand.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026