E-Paper | July 13, 2026

PTCL forces subscribers to buy internet package or lose landline in Karachi

Shazia Hasan Published
workers lay the new fibre optic cable in DHA Phase I.—Photo by writer
workers lay the new fibre optic cable in DHA Phase I.—Photo by writer
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KARACHI: With Pakistan Telecommunications Corporation Limited (PTCL) laying new fibre optic cables in Karachi, residents with landlines in many areas, including Defence Housing Authority (DHA), are being told by the phone utility to buy their internet package or lose their landline.

“Our landline has been dead for over a month. Now I received a phone call on my cell phone from the PTCL to inform me that they have done away with their copper wire system and laid new fibre optic lines, which is why our phone was dead for so long. But it will become functional again if we buy their internet package. Otherwise the landline will be disconnected,” a PTCL consumer in DHA Phase 1 told Dawn.

“But I already had my PTCL internet disconnected some six years ago because it failed me several times during the Covid-19 lockdown when I needed it badly for my university online classes. I had opted for a private internet service provider then which has been serving me very well,” the consumer informed.

“Buying PTCL internet would mean paying them the same amount as what I’m paying my private internet provider. I don’t want to lose my landline but I also don’t want to lose my old internet provider. Money doesn’t grow on trees. I’m being forced to buy the PTCL internet,” the consumer complained.

DHA residents say they don’t want to lose their decades-old phone numbers, but they’re also not interested in using PTCL’s internet connection

Other consumers from the same area also shared similar stories.

“Soon after getting our landline installed several years ago, PTCL started calling me to buy their internet too. I have resisted till now because I hear that it is not that great. But they are forcing me to get it now or lose my landline. Can they do that? It sounds like blackmail,” another consumer asked.

“I went to the PTCL office in DHA Phase II to get to the root of the matter as I thought that the lady who had called me may not be explaining it well. But there it turned out to be exactly what she had said,” said yet another consumer.

The new PTCL fibre optic cable is providing 5G internet. PTCL has also promised to not bill consumers, who buy the package from them and retain their landlines, for three months.

“So is that a three-month trial period? Can we reject the offer after that?” A confused consumer inquired over a residents’ WhatsApp group.

“Well, no. Because they have already charged me in advance. Now after my paying them for the package, they promise not to bill me for the coming three months,” it was cleared by a resident of the same area who has accepted the PTCL package.

“It is OK. I’ll keep my private internet provider too as a backup,” he said.

A PTCL consumer in Nazimabad shared a similar complaint. “PTCL representatives call me almost every day to tell me to get my copper landline converted to fibre optic cable, otherwise, I will lose my PTCL connection.”

The consumer said the procedure would cost him a lot, and his monthly PTCL bill would also increase several times. He said he already had an internet connection from a private internet service provider, which was running smoothly, and he didn’t want the PTCL internet. However, PTCL representatives “annoyed” him almost daily with their calls and warnings that if he didn’t switch to PTCL fibre optic cable, he would lose his landline connection.

Another consumer in DHA said that he got the following written response from the PTCL when he complained about receiving the call from their representative, which said: “With reference to your complaint, we would like to inform you that your services have been converted into flash fibre in which the internet is our primary product and we cannot provide only landline services. Your understanding is highly appreciated and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Similar complaints were also received from Gulistan-i-Jauhar, parts of Gulshan-i-Iqbal and Federal B Area and other parts of the city.

Dawn tried reaching out to PTCL several times for their version but the phone company spokesperson did not respond.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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Pakistan

Shazia Hasan is a senior staff reporter for Dawn. Her reporting covers human interest stories, the armed forces, Railways, education, and fishing communities.

Shazia Hasan

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Muneer Ahmed Memon
Apr 07, 2026 09:19am
Same issue here in SMCHS and my land line connection disconnected owing same reason by PTCL.
Recommend 0
PTCL user
Apr 07, 2026 09:58am
converting users by-force for several years now, even to commercial businesses having multiple lines. best is to launch a complain at PTA website. they will still double your bill BUT alteast you will retain the landline.
Recommend 0
Zohaib
Apr 07, 2026 09:59am
I also got the same offer however after calling multiple representative of ptcl and visiting offices i got the solution where customer can avail the landline services through fiber which the company charged one time but can be deactivate internet after installation. Now the difference is I am using the landline services without the Internet however paying bill of approx 2400rs instead of paying 1200rs as compare to previous months
Recommend 0
Uzair
Apr 07, 2026 10:10am
Above all these things, PTCL is now charging prepaid. I called them why I am getting a bill for upcoming month which I havent used het, upon which ptcl representative replied we are charging in advance now. They didnt inform to their consumers about this! Pretty much failed customer service from PTCL.
Recommend 0
Mirza
Apr 07, 2026 10:13am
In todays world people hardly use landlines, majority of people us mobile phones.
Recommend 0
PTCL user
Apr 07, 2026 11:15am
Same here.... They forced us and i am a student can't take my classes.... Sometimes even downloading a simple picture or opening a website is not possible....
Recommend 0
Talha Shakil
Apr 07, 2026 12:01pm
Same issue in many other areas Force selling their internet packages and then claiming higher subscriber base Whats more they dont uave GPON switches in offices they installed 10 and 20 internets and modems all causing losses to consumers and ptcl too
Recommend 0
Ahmed
Apr 07, 2026 12:25pm
Same issue in north Nazimabad with me and my family members in the area. It was really frustrating the way the whole ordeal happened and it was absolute blackmail. Eventually i got my line disconnected as i did not want to get blackmailed. It was such a setback as ptcl was more than a service provider as it has been with many of us for generations.
Recommend 0
Syed A. Mateen
Apr 07, 2026 12:51pm
Since PTCL changed its wires from copper to fiber optic it is after the skins of its subscribers to get PTCL lines changed on mandatory flash fiber internet connections to raise it revenue. PTCL residential subscribers of are keeping land lines numbers to use it as an alternate telephone connection in case PTA shuts down mobile numbers due to security reasons otherwise people are in no more need to use PTCL landline connections when every one in family has a seperate mobile phone connection.
Recommend 0
Jude Allen
Apr 07, 2026 01:12pm
I don't understand why the public cannot take PTCL to court. This is blackmail
Recommend 0
Rahim Bhutto
Apr 07, 2026 01:32pm
It's not just DHA, it is all over the city. Please investigate and explore this fleecing by the PTCL conglomerate. We had to end 3 connections due to bad internet service, frequently disconnections and to top it all, bad fault rectification n customer service. Totally agree with the customer experiences mentioned here. We have a private ISP and we get a better connectivity and service. I wonder what's in store for current Telenor customers once PTCL completely takes over its mobile services.
Recommend 0
Rahim Bhutto
Apr 07, 2026 01:42pm
Time for a class action lawsuit in courts against PTCL against this exploitation by a monopoly ? Is govt's silence sign of collusion with a corporate entity? Does this not come under anti-monopoly laws? Any lawyer here to advise how to go about it ?
Recommend 0
TABSHEER
Apr 08, 2026 08:41pm
And ptcl users are also not satisfied with there costumer service. They're completely refuse to listen there user's problem by putting another service which increase there payment or landline issues. We should talk louder against there proof based fraud until government takes serious action.
Recommend 0

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