Music conference concludes

KARACHI: The passion and consistency with which the All Pakistan Music Conference (APMC) has been organising events with the sole purpose of highlighting the richness of eastern classical music and showcasing exceptional talent for more than two decades must be commended. Keeping with tradition, the two-day 23rd edition of the APMC concluded at the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) on Sunday evening.

One distinct feature of this year’s edition was, apart from the featured artists that included renowned names such as Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Ustad Mahmood Ali Khan, Karam Abbas Khan and Ustad Farhan Rais Khan (sitar), each session began with the performances of students who are learning their art (of singing and playing instruments) at cultural or educational institutions of the city.

Talking to Dawn, APMC’s Ayla Raza said, “Yes, before the main acts, we provide a platform to the youngsters. In 2017, we came up with a module on eastern music. We go to schools and engage with children on classical music. For example, topics like ‘what is classical music’ or ‘why we sound so different’. Obviously, in terms of auditory value, we know about it. But to articulate it and explain certain concepts [to students] — the concept of ‘khayal’ and ‘the meaning of a raga’, is important. This is what we have been doing.

“Also, at institutions, senior artists talk to the young ones to see if they have any questions. It’s very interesting. The module includes performances, too. This year, we’re happy to see that the quality of the students’ performances is so good.”

She said, in a similar vein, last year, the APMC introduced the project of ‘darsgah’, the ustad-shagird tradition, a kind of residency to which students come.

On Sunday, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, after the young boys and girls were given certificates for their participation, said, “Unlike other disciplines which one can learn through books, this (music) has a longer route. But the person who gets control over the seven surs (notes) doesn’t go off-pitch (be sura) all his life.”

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026