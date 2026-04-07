E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Music conference concludes

Peerzada Salman Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KARACHI: The passion and consistency with which the All Pakistan Music Conference (APMC) has been organising events with the sole purpose of highlighting the richness of eastern classical music and showcasing exceptional talent for more than two decades must be commended. Keeping with tradition, the two-day 23rd edition of the APMC concluded at the National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) on Sunday evening.

One distinct feature of this year’s edition was, apart from the featured artists that included renowned names such as Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Ustad Mahmood Ali Khan, Karam Abbas Khan and Ustad Farhan Rais Khan (sitar), each session began with the performances of students who are learning their art (of singing and playing instruments) at cultural or educational institutions of the city.

Talking to Dawn, APMC’s Ayla Raza said, “Yes, before the main acts, we provide a platform to the youngsters. In 2017, we came up with a module on eastern music. We go to schools and engage with children on classical music. For example, topics like ‘what is classical music’ or ‘why we sound so different’. Obviously, in terms of auditory value, we know about it. But to articulate it and explain certain concepts [to students] — the concept of ‘khayal’ and ‘the meaning of a raga’, is important. This is what we have been doing.

“Also, at institutions, senior artists talk to the young ones to see if they have any questions. It’s very interesting. The module includes performances, too. This year, we’re happy to see that the quality of the students’ performances is so good.”

She said, in a similar vein, last year, the APMC introduced the project of ‘darsgah’, the ustad-shagird tradition, a kind of residency to which students come.

On Sunday, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, after the young boys and girls were given certificates for their participation, said, “Unlike other disciplines which one can learn through books, this (music) has a longer route. But the person who gets control over the seven surs (notes) doesn’t go off-pitch (be sura) all his life.”

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Peerzada Salman is the Special Correspondent for Arts & Culture for Dawn in Karachi, having been associated with the newspaper since 2003. He writes weekly columns on Karachi’s history and Pakistani showbiz alongside his coverage of cultural events.

Peerzada Salman

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe