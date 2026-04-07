District courts told to decide over 1,700 murder cases

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court has directed the district judiciary across the province to hear over 1,700 old pending murder cases on a weekly basis and decide them within a period of three months.

SHC Chief Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput ordered all the district and session judges of Sindh to monitor the trials in these murder cases on a daily basis and ensure fixation of the cases on a weekly basis.

SHC’s Member Inspection Team (MIT-II) Muhammad Jahangir Khan sent a letter to district judges about expeditious disposal of a large number of murder cases filed up to 2023.

It said that as per the case flow management system district courts (CFMS-DC), a total of 1,761 murder cases, specifically up to year 2023, has been pending in 28 judicial districts of Sindh.

According to the correspondence, the highest number of the murder cases, 242, are pending at Khairpur, followed by Karachi (West) 226, Malir 171, Larkana 119, Central 100, East 86 and Shaheed Benazirabad and Naushahro Feroze have 73 cases each.

Some other districts include Shikarpur 67 cases, Ghotki 66, Jacobabad 59, Sukkur 55, Karachi (South) 49, Badin 45, Kamber Shahdadkot 43, Dadu 40, Jamshoro 39, Hyderabad 38, Sanghar 33, Matiari 30 and 20 cases each are pending at the district courts of Umerkot and Thatta.

The subordinate courts at Mirpurkhas and Kashmore, Kandhkot districts have 15 murder cases each pending, 13 each in Tando Allahyar and Sujawal districts, nine at Tando Muhammad Khan and two cases at Tharparkar and Mithi.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026