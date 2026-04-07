E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Lawyers’ moot sets 72-hour deadline for withdrawal of hike in fuel prices

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

HYDERABAD: A convention of lawyers convened by the All Sindh Lawyers Action Committee on Monday resolved to hold a public gathering at Hyder Chowk here on April 9 while issuing a 72-hour deadline to the government to withdraw the recent increase in fuel prices.

According to a press release issued by the committee’s Secretary, Israr Chang, the convention also resolved to continue with their protest camp, pitched at Hyder Chowk, till on April 9.

It also resolved to hold a protest march on Tuesday (April 7) from Hyder Chowk to Tilak Incline before returning to the camp.

A procession would also be taken out from the Hyderabad District Bar Association to the local press club. All bar associations would also hold similar rallies outside their respective press clubs.

It was decided by the lawyers that the committee would establish direct contacts with all bar associations of Sindh through personal visits.

The lawyers would also contact political parties, civil society organisations, chambers of commerce and agriculture, trade unions, transporters, student unions, doctors, tea­chers, workers and the general public regarding the sit-in protests if planned after April 9.

Those who spoke at the convention included Sindh Bar Council members Khuda Bux Laghari and Mir Mangrio; Hyderabad District Bar Association President Ashaar Majeed Khokhar and Tharparkar District Bar Association’s Mithi President Qeemat Rai.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Banking inertia
Updated 13 Jul, 2026

Banking inertia

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s latest call to banks to expand lending to SMEs is nothing new. Every government...
Justice imperilled
13 Jul, 2026

Justice imperilled

THE Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and the International Federation for Human Rights have raised concerns about...
Toxic staple
13 Jul, 2026

Toxic staple

A RECENT article published in Dawn has shed light on the challenges being faced by Sindh’s chilli farmers, whose...
Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe