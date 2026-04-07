Lawyers’ moot sets 72-hour deadline for withdrawal of hike in fuel prices

HYDERABAD: A convention of lawyers convened by the All Sindh Lawyers Action Committee on Monday resolved to hold a public gathering at Hyder Chowk here on April 9 while issuing a 72-hour deadline to the government to withdraw the recent increase in fuel prices.

According to a press release issued by the committee’s Secretary, Israr Chang, the convention also resolved to continue with their protest camp, pitched at Hyder Chowk, till on April 9.

It also resolved to hold a protest march on Tuesday (April 7) from Hyder Chowk to Tilak Incline before returning to the camp.

A procession would also be taken out from the Hyderabad District Bar Association to the local press club. All bar associations would also hold similar rallies outside their respective press clubs.

It was decided by the lawyers that the committee would establish direct contacts with all bar associations of Sindh through personal visits.

The lawyers would also contact political parties, civil society organisations, chambers of commerce and agriculture, trade unions, transporters, student unions, doctors, tea­chers, workers and the general public regarding the sit-in protests if planned after April 9.

Those who spoke at the convention included Sindh Bar Council members Khuda Bux Laghari and Mir Mangrio; Hyderabad District Bar Association President Ashaar Majeed Khokhar and Tharparkar District Bar Association’s Mithi President Qeemat Rai.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026