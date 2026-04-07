No end to financial, administrative crises at LUH in sight

HYDERABAD: A crisis of administrative nature and patients’ healthcare at the Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) persists as most key equipment have remained out of order for no fewer than 10 months.

LUH City branch alone deals with patients of Hyderabad district that has a population of around 2.5m.

In addition to it, patients from nearby districts of lower Sindh region, mostly from rural areas, visit the hospital for different medical investigations, admission and treatment.

LUH is perhaps Sindh’s only largest teaching hospital which is headed by a medical superintendent (MS) with his professional licence suspended by the regulator — the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) — till 2027.

Many essential machinery, equipment remain dysfunctional for 10 months

For the last several months, most patients have remained underserved. A fraction of them is treated. It appears that the health department is least interested in fixing these issues which has led to a pathetic state of affairs at this tertiary hospital.

While the machinery and equipment of general nature has remained dysfunctional, preparations are underway to install an expensive robot for surgeries.

The MS himself admits that key equipment is lying out of order. “We have limited fiscal space for repair of machinery. Most of the equipment faces aging problems thus it requires plenty of funds.

I or even my predecessor, at the most, can only write to the health department to seek enhancement in the budget. The rest is up to the health department to accede to the request or otherwise,” MS Dr Ershad Hussain Kazmi told Dawn.

Unavailability of key equipment for tests like MRI, mammography, CT Scan, fluoroscopy, ultrasound and X-ray machines is putting a strain on patients — mostly from underprivileged segments of the society and rural part of lower Sindh region. Three, out of five MRI machines are lying out of order, says the MS.

Two MRI machines are working in the radiology section that caters to the needs of 40-45 patients whereas the actual number of patients requiring MRI investigations is higher. Similarly, the mammography machine is also lying dysfunctional.

“This test can easily be done for Rs7,000 in the market but at the LUH, it is either done free of cost or for a paltry fee of Rs500,” said a hospital employee.

Fluoroscopy machine is also not available for tests that are prescribed by gastroenterologists and gynecologists.

The LUH has the latest MRI 1.5 machine which according to one hospital official is not available privately, thus the entire burden is seen at the LUH. The Jamshoro’s MRI 0.4 machine is also lying closed which, otherwise, is for pelvic region-related tests and for tests relating to brain. Likewise, three CT Scan machines have been dysfunctional.

The MS, however, explained that one CT Scan machine that was procured from the vendor was now going to be installed. “Its room is being built and it will be installed soon for tests,” said Dr Kazmi.

He complained of inadequate funds. “We have a budget of Rs80m and out of it Rs60m is specifically for CT Scan machine and, therefore, can’t be utilised under any other heads. So, with Rs20m in hand, the hospital is required to take care of faults in elevators and other machinery,” he said.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026