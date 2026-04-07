Anti-polio drive

LARKANA: The commissioner of Larkana, Dr Rasheed Mahmood Khan, has issued a stern warning to the local authorities, stating that substandard performance will no longer be tolerated in the fight against polio.

Presiding over a meeting of the Divisional Task Force here on Monday, Dr Khan directed officials to focus resources on underperforming union councils and missed areas where environmental samples have recently tested positive for the virus.

He made it clear that fake finger marking will result in action.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026