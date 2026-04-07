Govt cracks down on fuel hoarding

• Committee slams Ogra, PSO for slow data integration

• Law enforcement agencies to monitor outlets

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) on Monday faced criticism at a meeting of the special cabinet committee on petroleum for their inadequate and sluggish online integration and automation of stock and supply data for oil products, aimed at enhancing visibility and monitoring.

Therefore, the government decided to activate law enforcement and investigative agencies to improve monitoring of retail petroleum outlets and check hoarding. At a meeting of the finance minister-led Cabinet Committee to Monitor Petrol Prices, members also raised questions over certain loopholes in the petroleum pricing, particularly in the diesel rate build-up.

Informed sources said Climate Change Minister Dr Musadik Malik, who previously held the positions of energy and petroleum minister, suspected that the oil industry had been allowed a windfall and that proactive corrective measures were not taken as prices went through the roof.

Both Mr Malik and Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed displeasure that even the PSO had not been able to integrate its retail outlets and depots, despite being a public sector company. Ogra was also criticised for moving too slowly on data integration, despite being officially ordered over three weeks ago.

In such a situation, market manipulators appeared to have taken advantage and resorted to aggressive hoarding amid continuously rising prices at home and abroad. It was reported that PSO’s retail integration was close to 60pc, but the situation was even worse among private sector players in the supply chain.

This was reinforced in an official statement issued by the Ministry of Finance after the meeting. “To reinforce implementation, it was decided that joint teams comprising representatives of the Petroleum Division, Ogra, FIA, and PSO will be deployed to selected PSO pumps in Islamabad to support timely data entry, improve stock transparency, and ensure operational compliance,” it said.

The committee placed particular emphasis on strengthening monitoring and data-driven oversight through the digital dashboard launched by Ogra, which provides real-time visibility into stock levels, sales, and supply conditions from depots to retail outlets.

“While acknowledging progress, the committee noted that data reporting from retail outlets remains below expectations, particularly given the scale of over 12,000 petrol pumps nationwide, and stressed the need to fully operationalise the system to realise its intended benefits,” it said.

Mr Aurangzeb directed timely data integration and wanted all stakeholders to ensure prompt and accurate sharing of information to support effective utilisation of the dashboard for decision-making.

The meeting was informed that the overall supply position remained stable, with diesel stocks providing approximately 25 days of cover, petrol availability sufficient to meet current demand, and crude oil stocks at around 12 days of cover, supported by incoming cargoes and scheduled imports.

The Petroleum Division reported that import arrangements for the coming weeks were on track through a combination of commercial procurement and government-to-government engagements, while refineries continued to operate at optimal levels to maintain throughput and ensure efficient conversion of crude into refined products.

The meeting noted the critical importance of a reliable energy supply in supporting key sectors such as agriculture, fertiliser production, transportation, and industry, underscoring its role in sustaining economic activity and maintaining price stability.

The committee also reviewed the gas supply situation and discussed options for managing availability for domestic consumers and for allocating it between the domestic and power sectors, through rationing and optimal utilisation.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026