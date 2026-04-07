Fan industry seeks policy support

ISLAMABAD: The country’s fan industry on Monday sought policy interventions to reduce exports of its raw materials, achieve balanced value addition, enhance export quality, and promote energy-efficient fans in the country.

They also recommended interventions to enable financing and energy-efficiency initiatives during a virtual meeting with Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb.

The group of representatives from the electric fan industry was led by members of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Pakistan Electric Fan Manufac­turers Association. The group highlighted sectoral challenges, export potential, and avenues for policy support.

According to an official statement from the finance ministry, Mr Aurangzeb reiterated the government’s commitment to conducting targeted consultations with individual sectors to better understand their operational landscapes and support their growth.

Urges export curbs on raw materials

The group provided an overview of the structure and economic significance of the fan industry, highlighting that it was a fully indigenous manufacturing sector with around 300 manufacturers concentrated in Gujrat and Gujranwala.

“The industry contributes significantly to employment, with approximately 40,000 direct and over 150,000 indirect jobs, and maintains a strong value addition profile. Members also shared insights into the sector’s export footprint, particularly in the Middle East and Africa, while noting recent trends in export performance,” the handout said. Discussions also focused on the sector’s transition towards energy-efficient DC (direct current) fan technology. The group highlighted its capacity and readiness to support large-scale replacement of conventional fans, with potential implications for reducing electricity consumption.

In this context, the finance minister noted that while the policy framework was in place, greater traction would require enhanced awareness and improved coordination with financial institutions. He emphasised the importance of addressing implementation gaps to accelerate adoption, the statement said.

Access to finance for capacity expansion was also discussed, particularly in the context of scaling up production to meet potential demand under energy efficiency initiatives. The finance minister underscored the importance of facilitating investment in productive capacity and noted that existing financing frameworks would be reviewed to better align with sectoral requirements, the statement added.

During the discussion, members of the group drew attention to a number of structural and policy-related matters affecting the sector, particularly regarding the availability and utilisation of key raw materials such as copper and aluminium.

“It was noted that increased exports of these inputs in raw form have had implications for domestic value-added manufacturing, and the need for a balanced approach that promotes higher value addition within the country was emphasised,” the statement said.

Matters relating to SMEs liquidity, including the processing of tax refunds, export facilitation mechanisms, and tariff structures on inputs, were also deliberated. Aurangzeb emphasised that ongoing reforms were aimed at rationalising input costs and improving the overall business environment, while encouraging the industry to share specific details for further review, the handout said.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026