Wawrinka falls in first round of Monte Carlo Masters

MONTE CARLO: Stan Wawrinka bid farewell to the Monte Carlo Masters as the 2014 champion fell 7-5, 7-5 to Sebastian Baez in the first round on Monday.

The 41-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner will retire from tennis at the end of the season and entered the main draw in Monaco as a wild card 20 years on from his debut at the tournament.

The Swiss won his sole 1000-level title 12 years ago in the principality when he defeated his compatriot Roger Federer.

“It was a long time ago, but of course I remember it, it was exceptional,” Wawrinka said on-court of his 2014 victory after tournament organisers showed a video homage to him.

“To have the chance to play this final here, with this exceptional tournament, and to win it in addition, will always be one of my best memories of my career.”

Heading into his round of 64 meeting with 65th-ranked Argentinian Baez, Wawrinka’s only match since losing to eventual winner Daniil Medvedev in the last 16 at February’s Dubai Open was a three-set defeat to then-world number 348 Matteo Martineau at a challenger event on clay in Naples last month.

Despite that, Wawrinka raced out of the blocks on Court Rainier III as he took a 4-1 lead in the opening set.

Baez hit back to level scores at 5-5 before pouncing on Wawrinka’s serve in the 11th game to get ahead.

Wawrinka then lost his opening service game of the second frame as Baez took control of the match, eventually closing out victory in one hour and 47 minutes after weathering a stirring late comeback by the former world number three.

As reward for his win, Baez will next face world number one and reigning Monte Carlo champion Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.Another Argentinian made the headlines on Monday as Francisco Cerundolo defeated former three-time Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 6-4.

World No 19 Cerundolo won four straight games to turn around a 5-3 deficit to clinch the first set. In the second set, Tsitsipas battled back to 4-4 having trailed 0-4 — only to lose his serve in the ninth game before the 27-year-old Cerundolo sealed the win.

Tsitsipas held an outstanding 22-4 record in Monte Carlo across his seven previous appearances prior to this year’s event, and he had never lost in the first round. He secured the title in 2021, 2022 and 2024.

Elsewhere, Andrey Rublev navigated his way through a topsy-turvy opener as the 13th seed beat Nuno Borges 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to set up a round-of-32 meeting with Zizou Bergs.

World number 47 Bergs booked his spot thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 victory against 37-year-old Adrian Mannarino.

Arthur Rinderknech eased past 12th seed Karen Khachanov 7-5, 6-2 and will next play Joao Fonseca, who brushed aside Gabriel Diallo 6-2, 6-3.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026