Injured Naseem Shah out of action

LAHORE: Rawalpindiz on Monday confirmed that their fast bowler Naseem Shah had been ruled out for the foreseeable future following his recent side injury during a match of the ongoing HBL Pakistan Super League against Karachi Kings.

“The team’s medical staff are closely monitoring his [Naseem’s] recovery and are targeting a possible return towards the end of the [ongoing] tournament, subject to his rehabilitation progress and fitness clearance,” a news release issued by Rawalpindiz said.

“Rawalpindiz stood firmly with Naseem during this challenging period and remained fully committed to supporting him through his recovery. His presence in the squad is invaluable, and the entire franchise looks forward to seeing him back on the field stronger than ever,” the release concluded.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026