Arbeloa expects Champions League response as Real host Bayern after La Liga setback

MADRID: Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa expects his side to rise to the occasion when they host Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Bernabeu on Tuesday, as they look to rebound from a damaging league defeat.

Real’s La Liga title hopes took a hit on Saturday after a 2-1 loss away to relegation-threatened Mallorca, leaving them seven points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the table.

“I told them there was no time to dwell on what had happened,” Arbeloa told reporters on Monday. “All we’re thinking about is winning tomorrow.”

Real face a stern test against Vincent Kompany’s Bayern, who are nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and finished second in the Champions League league phase, suffering just one defeat.

“They’re aggressive in defence, they’re fearless, they’re brave, they mark their men very closely, they drop back at tremendous speed, with intensity, and with the pace they bring to the game,” Arbeloa said.

“They’re a very well-rounded team with plenty of weapons to cause damage. They’re capable of scoring plenty of goals and have a defence in which everyone gets involved.”

Arbeloa, however, is confident that Real’s pedigree on Europe’s biggest stage will again come to the fore.

“We’re up against a team that’s the most consistent in Europe and will really test us. Our history against this opponent is special. I’m sure we’re in for a great night, just like against Manchester City.”

Arbeloa said Kylian Mbappe joined the club to star in key matches and is a vital part of the team, although questions remain over whether record 15-time winners Real can strike the right balance with all their biggest names on the pitch at the same time.

French superstar Mbappe, the club’s top goalscorer, did not start either game in the last 16 tie against City which Madrid won impressively, because of a long struggle with a knee sprain.

Fit once more, Arbeloa indicated Mbappe was likely to feature along with Vinicius Junior in attack at the Santiago Bernabeu.

“I’m delighted to have that kind of problem, to have outstanding players at my disposal and to have a player like Mbappe, who came to Real for matches like tomorrow’s and for knockout ties like this one,” Arbeloa said.

“I’m sure we’re going to see Kylian at his best, leading the team the way he’s always known how to do, and I have a great deal of confidence in all the players.”

England international Jude Bellingham is also finding his way back to fitness after injury and Arbeloa said he would keep betting on the squad’s stars when they are available.

Against City young midfielder Thiago Pitarch and attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz played important roles, but they may get less time on the pitch in the Bayern tie.

“It’s clear Mbappe has different characteristics and conditions to those Brahim has, so we have to play in a different way, but I’m delighted to have this problem,” said Arbeloa.

“Just as you mention Bellingham and other great players I have available, for me it’s a blessing to be able to count on everyone…” he continued.

Vinicius, meanwhile, said he worked well together with Mbappe, despite some believing the fit is not right for Real.

“People talk a lot… ‘Kyli’ is here to help us, he’s always given us confidence, he scores the goals for us, we have to be connected tomorrow, above all with the fans and all the players,” he told reporters.

Vinicius Jr reiterated his desire to remain at the club as the Brazilian winger nears the final year of his contract.

The 25-year-old has endured a mixed campaign, going 16 matches without a goal early in the season and hearing boos from sections of the Bernabeu crowd.

“I hope I can stay for many years to come,” Vinicius said. “We know what we all want, and when the time is right, we’ll renew the contract. I’m happy here.”

Bayern also received the boost ahead of the marquee clash as striker Harry Kane took part in training with his team-mates on Monday as he continues his recovery from an ankle niggle.

The striker picked up an injury while on international duty with England in late March, which caused him to pull out of last Tuesday’s friendly defeat to Japan at Wembley, with coach Thomas Tuchel saying the 32-year-old was suffering just a “minor” complaint.

Kane was then not included in the Bayern squad for Saturday’s 3-2 Bundesliga win at Freiburg.

On Monday, however, he appeared in good spirits on Bayern’s training ground during the 15-minute session, which was open to the press.

Sputtering arsenal

In Tuesday’s other clash, Mikel Arteta has urged shell-shocked Arsenal to embrace a major test of their character as they seek to recover from a pair of devastating defeats in quarter-final at Sporting Lisbon.

Arteta’s side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at second tier Southampton in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, a fortnight after losing 2-0 to Manchester City in the League Cup final.

“In the season, you always have moments, normally two or three. This is the first moment that we have with a certain level of difficulty,” Arteta said.

“We’re going to say difficulty when we’re going to play the Champions League quarter-finals and the run-up for the league.

“If this is a difficult period, I believe there are many other ones that are much more difficult, so let’s stand up, make yourself comfortable and deliver like we’ve been doing all season.”

Arteta knows Arsenal are in a strong position in both competitions, travelling to Lisbon as favourites to dispatch Sporting and holding a nine-point lead over second-placed City in the Premier League.

“I love my players. What they have done for nine months, I’m not going to criticise them because we lost a game in the manner that they are putting their bodies through everything,” Arteta said.

“I’m going to defend them more than ever. Someone has to take responsibility. That’s me and we have the most beautiful period of the season ahead of us.”

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026