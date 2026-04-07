In-form Muneeba leads Invincibles to easy triumph

LAHORE: Muneeba Ali’s third consecutive half-century helped Invincibles beat Strikers by six wickets while an unbeaten half-century by Sidra Amin steered Stars to a six-wicket triumph over Challengers in the National Women’s T20 Tournament on Monday.

In the morning match, Strikers after opting to bat first scored 161 for seven in 20 overs at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground.

Aliya Riaz top-scored with a 28-ball 47, which included six fours and one six. Openers Sadaf Shamas (33 off 26 balls) and Dua Majid (30 off 21) were the other contributors.

For Invincibles, spinner Momina Riasat took three wickets, while Saima Malik bagged two wickets for 18.

In reply, Muneeba smashed a 55-ball 90 laced with 16 boundaries. She stitched a 60-run opening partnership with Gull Feroza (23 off 19) and added 94 runs for the third wicket with Iram Javed (34 not out off 29).

Invincibles achieved the target with nine balls to spare. Rabia Rani and Tasmia Rubab grabbed two wickets apiece.

In the other match of the day, Stars chased 157 while losing four wickets with three overs to spare.

Stars were reduced to 17-3 before Sidra Amin was joined by Huraina Sajjad (23 off 22) as the pair added 77 runs.

Sidra then partnered with captain Tuba Hassan to stitch an unbeaten 63-run stand for the fifth wicket, guiding their side to their third win in the tournament. Sidra remained unbeaten on 75 off 49 balls, hitting nine fours and one six, while Tuba scored an unbeaten 35 off 19 balls.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Challengers were bundled out for 156 in 20 overs. Natalia Pervaiz top-scored with a 37-ball 58, smashing eight fours and one six. Eyman Fatima contributed 35 off 25 balls.

For Stars, Ayesha Rehman took three wickets for 10 while Tuba Hassan and another bowler picked up two wickets each.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026