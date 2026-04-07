E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Paul downs Burruchaga to secure Houston title

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Tommy Paul of the US returns the ball to Argentina’s Roman Andres Burruchaga during the Houston Open final at the River Oaks Country Club.—AFP
Tommy Paul of the US returns the ball to Argentina’s Roman Andres Burruchaga during the Houston Open final at the River Oaks Country Club.—AFP

HOUSTON: American fourth seed Tommy Paul saved three match points before scoring a battling three-set victory over unseeded Argentine Roman Burruchaga to win the ATP Houston championship on Sunday.

Paul, 28, held his nerve in a nail-biting third set to dig out a 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 triumph in 2hr 40min to claim the fifth ATP title of his career.

The American had looked to be heading for defeat after Burruchaga engineered a trio of match points while leading 5-3 on Paul’s serve in the third set. But Paul showed resilience to put out that fire and hold, and then broke Burruchaga in the next game to square the match at 5-5.

Buoyed by that narrow escape, Paul then held to love to go 6-5 up, and suddenly the pressure was all on Burruchaga. But Burruchaga, appeared equal to the challenge after going 40-0 up.

Yet once again Paul dug deep and clawed his way back to deuce.

The American moved to match point when Burruchaga drilled a backhand wide down the line, and then clinched victory when the South American yanked a wild forehand long.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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