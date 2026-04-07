Paul downs Burruchaga to secure Houston title

HOUSTON: American fourth seed Tommy Paul saved three match points before scoring a battling three-set victory over unseeded Argentine Roman Burruchaga to win the ATP Houston championship on Sunday.
Paul, 28, held his nerve in a nail-biting third set to dig out a 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 triumph in 2hr 40min to claim the fifth ATP title of his career.
The American had looked to be heading for defeat after Burruchaga engineered a trio of match points while leading 5-3 on Paul’s serve in the third set. But Paul showed resilience to put out that fire and hold, and then broke Burruchaga in the next game to square the match at 5-5.
Buoyed by that narrow escape, Paul then held to love to go 6-5 up, and suddenly the pressure was all on Burruchaga. But Burruchaga, appeared equal to the challenge after going 40-0 up.
Yet once again Paul dug deep and clawed his way back to deuce.
The American moved to match point when Burruchaga drilled a backhand wide down the line, and then clinched victory when the South American yanked a wild forehand long.
Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026