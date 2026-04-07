McKeown, O’Callaghan and Chalmers shine

GOLD COAST: Olympic 200m backstroke champion Kaylee McKeown clocked a dominant 2:05.66 at the Australian Open on Monday as she kick-started preparations for the Commonwealth Games and Pan Pacific titles this year.

The 24-year-old hit the wall well ahead of Hannah Fredericks (2:08.80) on Australia’s Gold Coast to post the second quickest time of the year behind American arch-rival Regan Smith.

McKeown announced last week that the Glasgow Commonwealth Games in July would be her last. Fellow five-time Olympic gold medallist Mollie O’Callaghan was also in fine form, powering home first in the 100m freestyle.

She touched in 52.66 — the quickest in the world this year — to edge Meg Harris (53.36) and Olivia Wunsch (53.58), while veteran sprint star Kyle Chalmers took out the men’s 100m in 48.39.

Former world champion Sam Short proved too hot to handle for Paris Olympic silver medallist Elijah Winnington in the 400m freestyle, surging home in a world-leading 3:42.53 to beat his team-mate by almost four seconds.

Another Paris silver medallist Zac Stubblety-Cook was edged by Bailey Lello (2:09.79) in the men’s 200m breaststroke, but favourite Lani Pallister made no mistakes in the women’s 800m freestyle, comfortably winning in 8:11.28.

In other races, Sienna Toohey, 17, won the women’s 100m breaststroke and Harrison Turner (1:56.57) bagged the men’s 200m butterfly.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026