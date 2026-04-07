E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Union draw leaves St Pauli stranded in drop zone

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BERLIN: St Pauli’s hopes of moving out of the Bundesliga relegation zone took a hit after they were were held to a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday.

Mathias Pereira Lage’s first-half stunner put St Pauli in front but it was cancelled out when Andrej Ilic scored from a corner just after the break.

The draw helped Union climb two spots up to 10th but left St Pauli still third from the bottom in the relegation playoff spot.

St Pauli are two points behind 15th-placed Cologne, who fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Frankfurt later on Sunday.

Jonathan Burkardt and Arnaud Kalimuendo both scored for Frankfurt midway through the second half, but Cologne’s Jakob Kaminski quickly pulled one back and Alessio Castro-Montes levelled with seven minutes left.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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