Perri’s penalty heroics steer Leeds to FA Cup semis

LONDON: Leeds United keeper Lucas Perri was their shootout hero as they edged hosts West Ham United 4-2 on penalties on Sunday to reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1987 after surrendering a commanding 2-0 lead in a dramatic finale.

West Ham scored twice within four minutes in second-half stoppage time to wipe out Leeds’ comfortable advantage before the contest finished 2-2 after extra time and went to penalties.

West Ham’s 20-year-old debutant Finlay Herrick, who came off the bench in the final moments to replace the injured Alphonse Areola, initially gave his side hope by saving the opening spot-kick from Joel Piroe.

But the hosts were unable to capitalise as Perri denied Jarrod Bowen and Pablo, before Pascal Struijk scored the winning penalty to send Leeds into the last four where they will play Chelsea.

“This is the magic of the Cup, anything can happen and today was a crazy and memorable game... today we celebrate qualifying for the semi-finals and when the time comes we will prepare to have a good game against Chelsea,” Perri told the BBC.

Manchester City will face Southampton in the other semi-final.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026