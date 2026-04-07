Zainab Memorial Jr Tennis starts

ISLAMABAD: The ITF Pakistan third Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Championship (Leg-1) started here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.
In the boys category, Japan’s Masamune Matsumoto defeated Pakistan’s Inam Qadir 6-2, 6-0 while Hong Kong’s Jamie Chen overcame Ethan Chiang of Singapore 6-3, 6-1. Jayden Park of Hong Kong outclassed Pakistan’s Mohammad Ahmad Afzal 6-1, 6-1.
Arham Tariq of Pakistan advanced after Seo Lee of South Korea withdrew, while China’s Ruoyu Hua outplayed local hope Abdaar Ali 6-1, 6-0.
Hong Kong’s Ho Wan Yeung and Pakistan’s Mohammad Yahya progressed due to walkovers against Kongyi Hu and Daniel Alwadi, respectively. Pakistan’s Mohammad Ayyan Waqas also moved ahead after India’s Moulik Agarwal withdrew.
In the girls section, Russia’s Varvara Rubtsova comfortably beat Yeanna Chowdhury of Bangladesh 6-0, 6-2; Japan’s Eyu Yoshida defeated Pakistan’s Soha Ali 6-3, 6-1 while Kazakhstan’s Safiia Urazalina overpowered Romaisa Malik of Pakistan 6-0, 7-5.Kazakhstan’s Yelizaveta Slepchenko secured a 6-4, 6-1 win over Japan’s Yuriko, and China’s Yijia Wang crushed Yuliia Artiuhina of Poland 6-1, 6-1. Japan’s Rino Shinden also advanced to the next round after a walkover against Kazakhstans Yeva Kim.
Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026