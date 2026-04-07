Zainab Memorial Jr Tennis starts

ISLAMABAD: The ITF Pakistan third Zainab Ali Naqvi Memorial World Juniors Tennis Cha­mpionship (Leg-1) started here at the PTF Tennis Complex on Monday.

In the boys category, Japan’s Masamune Mat­sumoto defeated Pakis­tan’s Inam Qadir 6-2, 6-0 while Hong Kong’s Jamie Chen overcame Ethan Chiang of Singapore 6-3, 6-1. Jayden Park of Hong Kong outclassed Paki­stan’s Mohammad Ahmad Afzal 6-1, 6-1.

Arham Tariq of Pakistan advanced after Seo Lee of South Korea withdrew, while China’s Ruoyu Hua outplayed local hope Abdaar Ali 6-1, 6-0.

Hong Kong’s Ho Wan Yeung and Pakistan’s Mohammad Yahya progressed due to walkovers against Kongyi Hu and Daniel Alwadi, respectively. Pakistan’s Moham­mad Ayyan Waqas also moved ahead after India’s Moulik Agarwal withdrew.

In the girls section, Russia’s Varvara Ru­b­tsova comfortably beat Yeanna Chowdhury of Ban­gladesh 6-0, 6-2; Japan’s Eyu Yoshida defeated Pakis­tan’s Soha Ali 6-3, 6-1 while Kazakhstan’s Safiia Ura­zalina overpowered Ro­m­aisa Malik of Pakistan 6-0, 7-5.Kazakhstan’s Yeli­zaveta Slepchenko sec­ured a 6-4, 6-1 win over Japan’s Yuriko, and Chi­na’s Yijia Wang crushed Yuliia Artiuhina of Poland 6-1, 6-1. Japan’s Rino Shinden also advanced to the next round after a walkover against Kaza­khstans Yeva Kim.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026