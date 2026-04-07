E-Paper | July 13, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1976: Fifty Years Ago: Vital decisions

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
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QUETTA: Important decisions concerning speedy development in Baluchistan and the law and order situation were taken at a high-level meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here today [April 6]. The meeting was attended by the Provincial Governor, concerned Federal Ministers, Chief of Army Staff and senior Army officers besides [other] … officials… . It will be recalled that the [PM] has just undertaken an extensive tour of the province. … He had received various reports … in regard to the progress of some of the projects. The detailed review … at the meeting today covered a number of problems … which had been brought to [Mr Bhutto’s] notice.

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Beirut,] heavy fighting broke out ... today [April 6] in the hitherto relatively-quiet neighbourhood where Parliament is supposed to elect a new Lebanese President on Saturday [April 10]. The emergency session … will take place 48 hours before the expiration of the 10-day truce accorded by Lebanese Leftists to replace President Suleiman Franjieh.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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