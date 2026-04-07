E-Paper | July 13, 2026

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1951: Seventy-five years ago: Currency black market

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published
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KARACHI: Black-market in foreign currency continues to flourish on the pavements around Boulton Market. These money-changers will produce any currency you want from under the soiled sheet of canvas on which they squat. But they charge a stiff price. They sell 110 Bharati rupees for 100 Pakistani; one-pound sterling for Rs 11 and a US dollar for Rs 5. Selling to them is profitable. They pay Rs 25 (Pak) more than the official rate for every 100 Bharati rupees; Rs 18 for every dollar and Re 1 extra for every pound. The money-changers’ customers are mainly travellers. The demand for sterling is not much because of liberal travelling quotas. But dollars and Bharati rupees are in great demand.

There is no basic dollar quota for travellers. They have to take special permission from the State Bank for dollars. The basic travel quota of Bharati money is much lower than that provided for other Asian countries. Air travellers are allowed 200 Bharati rupees, others only Rs 75. This explains the demand for these currencies in the black market.

[Meanwhile, according to news agencies in London,] Hashim Khan of Pakistan won his opening match in the British Open Squash rackets championship here yesterday [April 5].

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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