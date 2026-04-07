Who defines what is terrorism and how?

AS things stand today in the big, bad world of geopolitics, it is pertinent to ask a deeply unsettling question: who defines terrorism, and by what moral authority? The very states that stand accused globally of war, civilian casualties, and widespread des-truction are the ones labelling others, like Iran, as a ‘terrorist state’. This contradiction is as political as it is philosophical and moral.

If one were to objectively assess Iran’s historical conduct, the narrative becomes far more complex than the labels suggest. Iran, for centuries, has not engaged in expansionist wars in the way major global powers have. Unlike repeated military interventions seen in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere, Iran’s posture has been framed as defensive or reactive within its sphere of influence. And, yet, Iran continues to get constantly branded as a state ‘sponsoring terrorism’.

This sort of labelling becomes even more paradoxical when juxtaposed against the actions of powerful nations. The United States has been involved in prolonged wars — from Vietnam to Iraq and from Afghanistan to Iran — resulting in immense civilian sufferings. Similarly, Israel’s military operations have drawn sustained criticism for disproportionate use of force. However, these actions are rarely framed within the same terrorism narrative. Power, it seems, does not merely influence outcomes — it defines vocabulary.

The contradiction deepens further when examining the language used by the US and Israeli political leadership. The remarks heard in recent months against Iran and Iranians reflect anything but diplomacy.

When such remarks are placed in the broader equation of diplomacy, commerce and international order, they reveal something far deeper than mere policy — they expose a sick mindset marked by an extraordinary level of hubris. It suggests a worldview in which power grants the right not only to kill, but to celebrate killing.

In striking contrast, Iran’s official responses have largely avoided descending into similar linguistic hostility. While firm and assertive, Iranian leadership has generally refrained from using overtly dehumanising language against American or Israeli leaders. This asymmetry in discourse reveals another dimension of the paradox: the side with overwhelming military superiority often adopts the most aggressive rhetoric, while the targeted state attempts to retain diplomatic restraint.

If terrorism is defined as violence against civilians to achieve personal or political objectives, then the clarity of labelling becomes increasingly blurred. Can a state responsible for large-scale civilian destruction still claim exclusive moral authority? Or does power itself redefine morality?

Historically, legitimacy has often been shaped not by actions alone, but by control over narrative. The ability to define terms, to repeat them through global media, and to embed them into public consciousness has allowed powerful nations to position themselves as arbiters of justice even when their actions are contested. The Iran conflict is not merely a military confront-ation; it is a battle over definitions: of terrorism, legitimacy and morality. It forces the world to face uncomfortable truths about power, and to question whether moral authority truly lies with those who possess the greatest force.

The true measure of humanity is not in the ability to dominate, but in the capacity to uphold dignity even in conflict. If the language of war continues to strip away that dignity, the line between justice and aggression will fade into obscurity.

Qamar Bashir

Islamabad

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026