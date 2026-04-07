Rot in education

WHILE the Sindh government is often criticised for a lack of political will in the education sector, there is another side of the picture that is rarely discussed. Although there are always rare exceptions, the overall situation — from education department officials and teachers’ unions down to the community level — reveals that many stakeholders are more interested in extracting personal benefits rather than genuinely promoting education.

It is depressing to note that many newly appointed teachers have chosen the teaching profession only as a last resort. Most of the teachers admit that they aspire to continue their education to become lawyers, civil servants, or to obtain over-seas scholarships. There is nothing wrong with such aspirations if these teachers pursue their ambitions outside their teaching hours. The troubling reality, however, is that many of them either fail to show up at schools, or simply sit idle in the headmaster’s office or classroom playing with their smartphones.

On the other hand, motivated and dedicated teachers are often transferred by predatory officials to remote locations. With already low salaries, these teachers are frequently forced to pay hefty bribes to corrupt officials to have their transfers reversed. This is because when they are posted to far-flung areas, it becomes extremely difficult for them to cover the costs of commuting, food and accommo-dation with their meagre earnings.

At the community level, unscrupulous elements are also contributing to the deterioration of schools by vandalising school buildings and equipment. In the past, feudal lords used to be blamed for turning schools into warehouses or animal sheds. Now, however, ordinary people are also seen damaging schools where their own children study. In one video circulating on social media, a man was seen taking bricks from the collapsed compound wall of a school to his home.

Another video showed unknown mis-creants setting fire to school furniture. In yet another instance, villagers removed solar panels installed at a local school. Such behaviour is eating away at the very fabric of society. The conscious and responsible segments of society must step forward to challenge and stop this destructive mindset before it is too late.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026