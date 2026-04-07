Boy, two girls ‘raped’ in separate incidents across Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: A teenage boy was allegedly sexually abused by three persons in Westridge, while two other teenage girls were allegedly raped – one of them was physically tortured by the accused in Dhamial and Waris Khan area.

In the first incident, the victim’s father, a residents of Choor, lodged an FIR with the Westridge police saying that his son, 13, was screaming with pain and sobbing when he returned home on Sunday night.

He said that when he asked, he narrated that he was in Allahabad when a motorcycle rider stopped close to him and asked him to come with him as his uncle was calling him.

He further said that after he accompanied him, he took him to an under-construction house located along a service road. He said that on reaching there, he was sexually abused by that person who later disappeared.

The complainant said that after his son complained to him, he went to the site and inquired about the incident from the watch man who started abusing him and misbehaved.

Later the watchman got him through to the engineer on the telephone.

The engineer got annoyed when he narrated the incident and also abused and threatened him of dire-consequences. The complainant accused the watchman and the engineer of helping the unidentified rapist in sexually abusing his son.

The police have registered an FIR against three persons and launched an investigation.

In the second incident, B. A, a resident of Chakri Road, lodged an FIR with the Dhamial police saying that his daughter, 15, informed him on Saturday that a security guard was blackmailing her for the last eight months after developing relations with her.

He said that the accused threatened his daughter that he was keeping her naked pictures and he would send those to her father, if she did not contact him.

The complainant also said in the FIR that his daughter was sexually abused four times before January this year by the accused, physically tortured and also inflicted blade cuts on her body.

In another, Police have arrested a person who raped a 15-year-old girl in the limit of Waris Khan police on Monday.

The police spokesman said that the suspect used to go to the house of the girl, and would rape the girl.

Police said that the complainant took her daughter to the hospital when her health deteriorated and it was found that her daughter was pregnant.

Waris Khan Police immediately registered a case on the request of the victim girl’s mother and arrested the accused.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026