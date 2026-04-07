E-Paper | July 13, 2026

Four rooms collapse in South Waziristan

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SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Four rooms collapsed in different areas of Wana tehsil due to recent rains; however, no loss of life was reported, the district administration officials said on Monday.

They said the incidents occurred in the Spin and Tanai areas, where two rooms, each belonging to residents, Abubakar Siddiq and Qasim Khan, caved in.

They said the structures had been weakened by recent rains.

Officials said no loss of life was reported in either incident.

The affected families appealed to the government to compensate them.

Residents asked the authorities to conduct a survey in the rain-hit areas

Meanwhile, the recent rains caused a breach in the Shah Kot Minor canal, damaging standing wheat crop in several villages in Dera Ismail Khan, officials said.

The affected areas included Thatha Balochanwala, Ghebi, Mubarak Shah and Sardarey Wala, where fields were inundated.

Residents initiated relief efforts on a self-help basis to prevent more losses. Heavy machinery was deployed to repair the breach and manage the flow of floodwater.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026

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