Afghans seek scanning facility in Kohat

KOHAT: A delegation of Afghan elders on Monday met Shafi Jan, the adviser to the chief minister on information, and demanded the establishment of a separate scanning facility in Kohat as the scanner at the Torkham border was always overcrowded, causing delays in their repatriation.

The elders said that the returning Afghan families had to wait for days at the border, waiting to be scanned.

Mr Jan informed the elders that the government was establishing two additional scanners at the border, which will start functioning in a couple of days to ease the suffering of the returning Afghans.

He said that the Afghan refugees were being provided adequate financial assistance to make their journey back home hassle-free.

The CM’s aide assured the Afghan elders that the refugees would not be harassed and their repatriation would be peaceful.

The elders also demanded the early deportation of the refugees, who had been languishing in jails.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026