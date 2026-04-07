Improvement of services under health card scheme planned

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health department has planned to improve the quality of healthcare services provided to people under the Sehat Card Plus insurance programme amid complaints about the provision of low-quality medicines to the people in hospitals, say officials.

They, however, said any change in the policy would be subject to discussion and approval by the board of the Sehat Car Plus initiative.

Officials told Dawn that agreements had been made with empanelled hospitals to ensure that SCP patients would be given medicines approved by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

They, however, said they hadn’t received any formal complaint that patients are given medicines not approved by Drap,” senior officials said. The SCP had agreements with the hospitals under which the latter were offered different packages for different diseases and surgeries that included hospital stay and medicines.

Dept officials say no complaint received about provision of medicines not approved by Drap

The officials said some hospitals had inked an agreement with SCP promising to carry out appendectomy for Rs20,000 to claim the same amount. However, the medicines they will get will be registered by Drap.

The officials said Drap, which was established in 2012, required that therapeutic goods, approved and available on the market, meet the prescribed standard of quality, safety and efficacy, so the department couldn’t object to the medicines having Drap’s approval.

They said the government had registered over 700 hospitals across the country, including 169 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for free medication of patients under the SCP programme and that each hospital had its own pharmacy from where medicines were given to the patients.

“However, from the new financial year, we will be putting up some proposals for healthcare improvement that can also include a formula better than Drap,” an official said.

He said the government had been spending Rs4 billion for diagnosis and treatment of hospitalised patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with each of around 11 million families (34,542,525 individuals) eligible to seek treatment anywhere in the country.

The officials said the SCP programme offered Rs1 million per family every year but there were enhanced packages for patients requiring organ transplants, covered by reserved funds.

They said that empanelment of hospitals for the free healthcare scheme was an “ongoing process” as new hospitals were enlisted keeping in view the growing number of patients, whereas the hospitals, which violated the criteria, were removed from the panel.

The officials said in 2025, a total of 1.2 million patients underwent free care under SCP at a cost of Rs35 billion.

They said since Feb 2016, a total of five million patients had received free diagnostic and treatment support at a cost of Rs135 billion under the programme.

The officials said the health insurance programme hadn’t been only benefitting patients but it had led to upgradation of services in hospitals, especially those in far-flung areas.

They said many hospitals had been spending their earnings from SCP on improvement of services to attract more patients.

The officials said they were also holding awareness sessions in hospitals for service upgrades for empanelment to treat more diseases under the programme.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026