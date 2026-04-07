21pc rise recorded in collection of sales tax on services

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) has achieved a 21 per cent growth in sales tax on services during the first three quarters of the fiscal year 2025-26, collecting Rs34.6 billion during July-March period compared to Rs28.6 billion in the corresponding period of last year.

A statement issued here said that this increase of Rs6 billion reflected a strong and sustained improvement in tax compliance, enhanced enforcement and continued expansion of the service sector tax base across the province.

It said that authority generated total revenue of Rs38.8 billion during the first nine months of the ongoing financial year. This includes Rs34.6 billion from sales tax on services and Rs4.2 billion from Infrastructure Development Cess (IDC).

The overall revenue collection performance of Authority remained stable, with strong gains in sales tax on services effectively reinforcing the KPRA’s revenue stream during the ongoing financial year.

Director General of KPRA Irum Naz appreciated the performance of the Authority’s officers and staff, attributing the growth in sales tax on services to effective planning, sustained enforcement, and institutional commitment.

“The consistent growth in sales tax on services during the first nine months of the financial year reflects our strategic focus, improved compliance, and the dedicated efforts of the KPRA’s workforce,” she said.

“We are confident that with continued focus and a data-driven approach, the Authority will achieve its annual revenue targets.”

The DG also expressed gratitude to taxpayers for their trust and cooperation, terming it essential for sustained growth.

She acknowledged the support and guidance of Chief Minister Sohail Afridi and Finance Minister Muzzammil Aslam, noting that their leadership has played a key role in strengthening revenue mobilization efforts in the province.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026