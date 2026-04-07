Pakistan, Turkiye sign MoU to strengthen judicial cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Türkiye on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on judicial cooperation between the two countries.

Türkiye Court President Kadir Özkaya and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi signed the MoU and exchanged notes at a ceremony held at the Supreme Court.

A high-level delegation from the Constitutional Court of Türkiye is visiting Pakistan. Apart from its president, the Turkish judicial delegation includes judges and senior officials. The delegation, visiting Pakistan as state guests, was received by the Chief Justice.

Present at the ceremony were the Chief Justice and judges of the Federal Constitutional Court, the Chief Justices of all High Courts of Pakistan, including those of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, the Federal Minister for Law and Justice, the Attorney General for Pakistan, senior government officials, members of the district judiciary and representatives of the legal fraternity.

In his remarks, President Kadir Özkaya expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended to the delegation and emphasised the importance of sustained judicial dialogue, knowledge exchange, and institutional collaboration between the two countries.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief Justice of Pakistan underscored the significance of strengthening institutional linkages between the judiciaries of Pakistan and Türkiye. He noted that such engagements play a vital role in enhancing efficiency, accessibility, and transparency in the administration of justice.

The MoU establishes a structured and forward-looking framework for cooperation, encompassing judicial exchange, capacity building, professional training and the sharing of best practices in adjudication and judicial administration.

A key focus of the collaboration is the professional development of the judiciary, particularly at the district level, through joint training programmes, academic exchanges and exposure to comparative judicial systems.

The agreement also envisages enhanced cooperation in the adoption of modern technologies in judicial processes, including digitalisation and e-courts, aimed at improving efficiency, transparency and access to justice. It further provides for joint research initiatives, exchange of legal knowledge and jurisprudence and sustained institutional engagement through coordinated mechanisms, including the establishment of a Joint Working Group for effective implementation.

As a symbolic gesture of enduring friendship and shared commitment, the delegation planted a sapling within the premises of the Supreme Court.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026