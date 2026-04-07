Rainstorm damages spectator canopies at Dera cricket stadium

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Allegations of substandard construction have surfaced in the renovation and expansion project of Ratta Kulachi Cricket Stadium after recent rain and strong winds exposed structural weaknesses at the site.

According to sources, canopies and supporting frames installed for spectators failed to withstand wind pressure and collapsed at multiple points, raising concerns about the quality of materials being used.

The project, which includes the installation of a digital screen, international-standard floodlights and overall renovation of the stadium, is valued at approximately Rs59.5 million.

However, questions have been raised over the integrity of its basic construction.

Regional sports officer Raziullah Khan Bittani said that the project was still under construction.

He said a team from the district administration had visited the site to assess the damage and that the matter had been reported to the relevant authorities.

He said that a departmental report would also be submitted to the Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mr Bittani said that since the project had not yet been completed, responsibility for construction quality rested with the contractor.

A construction expert, Rizwanul Salam, said the tender covered full renovation of the stadium, including turf work.

He noted that while the approved tensile shade structure was expected to have a lifespan of around 25 years, the pipes being used appeared to have a functional life of about 15 years, raising concerns about durability despite approval from the relevant sports construction committee.

Residents expressed concern that the use of substandard materials and weak oversight could result in wastage of public funds.

They urged higher authorities to conduct a transparent inquiry into the alleged irregularities, fix responsibility and ensure that the stadium is completed in line with international standards.

Published in Dawn, April 7th, 2026