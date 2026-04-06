Use of force alone can’t bring peace, says CM Afridi

Chief Minister Sohail Afridi addresses a public gathering in Bajaur on Sunday. — Dawn



BAJAUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammed Sohail Afridi, while reaffirming his stance against military operations in the tribal districts, on Sunday called for collaborative efforts to establish a durable peace in the region.

Addressing a peace jirga at the Bajaur Sports Complex in Khar, Mr Afridi stressed that lasting peace was crucial for the province’s socioeconomic progress, which had been badly affected by several years of unrest.

However, he noted that decisions made behind closed doors were not an effective solution to the issue. “The entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and its tribal districts have witnessed several thousands of large and small operations aimed at maintaining peace, but these efforts have largely failed to produce effective results, demonstrating that the use of force alone cannot bring peace,” he noted.

The chief minister said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal districts were extremely loyal to the country. However, he emphasised that they were not willing to be involved in someone else’s war.

Claims Centre planning another military operation in Bajaur

While criticising the federal government for ‘planning’ to launch another operation in Bajaur, Mr Afridi said that those in Islamabad should know that the previous operations in Bajaur, which displaced more than 31,000 people, yielded no visible results.

Mr Afridi told the gathering, attended by people from different walks of life and a large number of PTI workers, that he had suggested to the federal government that a National Jirga be formed for lasting peace in the province, adding that his suggestion had not been accepted.

He said it was the right time to decide on the larger interest of the country rather than ‘serving’ the interests of others. “We must find a solution to the unrest that has continued in the country for the last 22 years, through decisions that are result-oriented and acceptable to all,” he added.

Mr Afridi also criticised the federal government for not providing funds for people affected by the operations, saying the Centre has not given a single penny in this regard despite promising to give Rs30 billion.

He claimed that his government had so far spent Rs15 billion on people affected by the operations, adding that the federal government was not interested in addressing the problems faced by the people of the tribal districts.

Speaking about the provincial government’s planned Rs1,000 billion special development package for the tribal districts, the CM said Rs2 billion each would be allocated to the health and education sectors.

Responding to the charter of demands presented by the elders, Mr Afridi announced the establishment of a university campus, provision of all missing facilities and doctors at the District Headquarters Hospital, Khar, and linking Bajaur to the Dir Motorway.

The gathering was also addressed by PTI provincial president Junid Akbar, PTI local MPAs Dr Hamidur Rehman, Anwar Zeb Khan, Ajmal Khan and ANP MPA Mohammad Nisar Khan.

Former PTI MNA Gul Zafar Khan, Bajaur Aman Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid and many elders also addressed the gathering, where participants carried white flags.

Earlier, while talking to leaders of the Bajaur Aman Jirga, Mr Afridi lauded their efforts for peace in the district, saying that the struggle of tribal elders for peace was commendable.

The chief minister told the delegation that his government was struggling to establish a durable peace in the province, as it is essential for progress and prosperity. “Peace comes first and is essential, as without it, progress and prosperity are not possible.”

Mr Afridi stated that the war had severely impacted the province’s infrastructure, institutions, and youth, adding that such a situation can no longer be tolerated.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026