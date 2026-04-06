Action sought against transporters using CNG for raising fares

MANSEHRA: People on Sunday demanded of the government to launch a crackdown on intra-district and intercity passenger transporters who, despite operating on compressed natural gas (CNG), have increased fares significantly.

“Almost 80 per cent of passenger transport operates on CNG, yet fares have been significantly increased since the government raised petroleum prices following the American-Israel war with Iran,” Mohammad Sadaqat, a resident, told reporters.

A group of locals said that the government should take notice of the situation, as drivers of wagons, pickups, buses, coaches and other vehicles running on CNG had also raised fares, putting an additional financial burden on travellers.

“A small number of passenger vehicles that were running on petrol have also been shifted to CNG since the start of the war, yet they are charging higher fares from passengers,” Mr Ali said.

He urged the government to initiate a crackdown on such transporters and hold them accountable for overcharging commuters.

“Fares from here to destinations across the country including Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Battagram, Kohistan and Gilgit as well as intra-city and intra-district routes have been increased, but the government has yet to take action,” Mr Ali said.

Another local, Mohammad Shaukat, said that verbal arguments between drivers and passengers had become routine over fares.

“Fares on long routes including Karachi, Quetta and other cities have also surged far beyond the increase in petroleum prices, but the government has yet to take notice,” he said.

Mr Shaukat added that luxury transport vehicles operating from Abbottabad to Peshawar, Islamabad, Karachi and other destinations had increased fares by more than 50 per cent during the last couple of days.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026