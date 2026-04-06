Safe City cameras help trace suspects in Dr Asif attack case

PESHAWAR: As police arrested two persons allegedly behind an assassination attempt on noted urologist Dr Asif Malik, senior police officials on Sunday said the case was traced with assistance from the surveillance technology, the cameras installed under the Safe City Project in the provincial capital.

Capital City Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad informed media persons that police arrested two persons including Sultan Raza Jan Khan and Shafa’at Hussain [Mr Khan’s driver], adding that both belonged to Kohat district, the same district Dr Malik belonged to.

Sources privy to the developments in the case investigation said that Mr Khan had reached a business deal with Dr Malik as they wanted to build a hospital in Duabi adding that according to the Mr Khan, Dr Malik owed him US $0.3 million.

While sharing details of the investigation into what he called ‘a blind case’, Mr Ahmad said the case was traced and the accused persons arrested with the assistance from the surveillance cameras.

“This was for the first time when a case was traced, the accused persons arrested and that too within 24 hours, by utilising the safe city cameras,” Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Peshawar Dr Mian Saeed Ahmad told media persons during a news conference held at Peshawar police’s headquarters.

On March 31, Dr Malik, a pioneer of kidney transplants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was seriously injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at him close to his home in the city’s University Town and was shifted to Peshawar General Hospital (PGH).

Sharing day to day details obtained through Safe City Cameras the press conference was told the team identified certain features of the car, adding that the vehicle was seen on March 29 in Hayatabad.

The CCPO said that police found that the vehicle had moved outside the province via Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway and was later traced in Murree, Punjab, which was registered on the name of a female, a foreign nationality holder from Kohat.

He said the many people from Kohat lived in Tret area in Murree, adding that police teams kept tracking the vehicle and found the vehicle outside a house, where a raid was conducted and a female, along with her brother, accused Jan Khan, were present and the latter was taken into custody.

“During interrogation, Mr Khan confessed and cited the reason behind the assassination attempt, a business issue in Dubai. Mr Khan said Mr Asif owed him US $0.3 million,” Mr Ahmad informed adding that according to the accused person, both also had a scuffle over the issue at Mr Malik home a week ago.

The CCPO said that the driver, who had opened fire at Mr Malik, was also arrested.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026