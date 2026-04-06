E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Crackdown launched on illegal Afghans’ businesses

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

CHITRAL: District administration of Lower Chitral on Sunday launched a decisive crackdown on Afghan nationals illegally staying in Chitral Bazaar and sealed numerous businesses owned by them who failed to meet repatriation deadline set by the federal government.

Following the expiry of two grace periods granted by the federal government for “dignified repatriation,” authorities moved to shut down general stores, bakeries, butcher shops and poultry outlets that belonged to Afghan nationals.

While all formal refugee camps in Lower Chitral have been vacated and many families have left voluntarily, several individuals, some residing and trading in the city for up to 40 years, stayed behind.

Sources indicate that the administration is now transitioning to a police-led phase to ensure repatriation of the remaining individuals including those who have married locally or established long-term business roots.

In a related enforcement action, Chitral police foiled an attempt by an Afghan national to illegally obtain a Pakistani Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

Acting on a tip-off from the Nadra Zonal Office, police arrested an Afghan national and his local facilitator, identified as Ehsanullah, a resident of Arandu Gol.

During a Zonal Verification Board hearing on Friday, Ehsanullah confessed that the applicants, Raqeebullah and Imran, were Afghan citizens and not his biological sons as previously claimed. Legal proceedings against the suspects are currently underway.

POLICE RESHUFFLE: District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Chitral, Rifatullah Khan has ordered a large-scale reshuffle within the force to streamline operations and has transferred the station house officers of all the nine police stations of the district.

As per the notification orders, sub-inspector Bulbul Hassan has been posted as SHO of city police station in place of Ali Ahmed whilethe sub-inspector Abrar Ahmed as SHO of Drosh.

The other newly posted SHOs includedSI Imtiaz Ahmed (Lotkoh), SI Akbar Aziz (Koghozi), SI Fazal Karim (Arandu), SI Abdur Rashid (Rumbur), SI Abdul Wakil (Arkari) and SI Adil Ahmed Baig has been posted as in-charge of traffic police.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe