Crackdown launched on illegal Afghans’ businesses

CHITRAL: District administration of Lower Chitral on Sunday launched a decisive crackdown on Afghan nationals illegally staying in Chitral Bazaar and sealed numerous businesses owned by them who failed to meet repatriation deadline set by the federal government.

Following the expiry of two grace periods granted by the federal government for “dignified repatriation,” authorities moved to shut down general stores, bakeries, butcher shops and poultry outlets that belonged to Afghan nationals.

While all formal refugee camps in Lower Chitral have been vacated and many families have left voluntarily, several individuals, some residing and trading in the city for up to 40 years, stayed behind.

Sources indicate that the administration is now transitioning to a police-led phase to ensure repatriation of the remaining individuals including those who have married locally or established long-term business roots.

In a related enforcement action, Chitral police foiled an attempt by an Afghan national to illegally obtain a Pakistani Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

Acting on a tip-off from the Nadra Zonal Office, police arrested an Afghan national and his local facilitator, identified as Ehsanullah, a resident of Arandu Gol.

During a Zonal Verification Board hearing on Friday, Ehsanullah confessed that the applicants, Raqeebullah and Imran, were Afghan citizens and not his biological sons as previously claimed. Legal proceedings against the suspects are currently underway.

POLICE RESHUFFLE: District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Chitral, Rifatullah Khan has ordered a large-scale reshuffle within the force to streamline operations and has transferred the station house officers of all the nine police stations of the district.

As per the notification orders, sub-inspector Bulbul Hassan has been posted as SHO of city police station in place of Ali Ahmed whilethe sub-inspector Abrar Ahmed as SHO of Drosh.

The other newly posted SHOs includedSI Imtiaz Ahmed (Lotkoh), SI Akbar Aziz (Koghozi), SI Fazal Karim (Arandu), SI Abdur Rashid (Rumbur), SI Abdul Wakil (Arkari) and SI Adil Ahmed Baig has been posted as in-charge of traffic police.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026