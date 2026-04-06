E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Stranded students seek permission to return to Kabul

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

KHYBER: Khyber Students Association (KSA), University of Peshawar, has demanded of both the Pakistan and Afghanistan governments to allow Pakistani students to cross over to Afghanistan and resume their medical studies as they were stranded at Torkhum since clashes erupted between two neighbouring countries a month ago.

Addressing a press conference at District Press Club Landi Kotal on Sunday, KSA president Alamzeb Afridi said that scores of Pakistani medical students who had been studying in medical colleges in Kabul and Jalalabad were in Pakistan on holidays prior to the start of border clashes, but they got stuck due to border closure.

He said that all these students including 66 belonging to Khyber district had valid visas, but could not travel to Afghanistan due to closure of the border and security situation.

He said his organisation brought the issue to the notice of the chief minister, the IG Frontier Corps and commissioner Peshawar but no headway has been made so far.

He insisted that most students were in danger of missing their important semester examinations and all of them wanted to immediately join their studies in Afghanistan.

Mr Afridi said that they had also appealed to the Khyber Pakthunkhwa chief minister and IGFC to arrange air travel for the stranded students but they were yet to get a positive response.

He informed that Afghan authorities too were reluctant to allow Pakistani students to use road route for their return journey, therefore, they were insisting on free air travel.

He along with his colleagues demanded of both the federal and provincial governments to devise a strategy for safe and immediate return of all the stranded students.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe