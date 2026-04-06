Stranded students seek permission to return to Kabul

KHYBER: Khyber Students Association (KSA), University of Peshawar, has demanded of both the Pakistan and Afghanistan governments to allow Pakistani students to cross over to Afghanistan and resume their medical studies as they were stranded at Torkhum since clashes erupted between two neighbouring countries a month ago.

Addressing a press conference at District Press Club Landi Kotal on Sunday, KSA president Alamzeb Afridi said that scores of Pakistani medical students who had been studying in medical colleges in Kabul and Jalalabad were in Pakistan on holidays prior to the start of border clashes, but they got stuck due to border closure.

He said that all these students including 66 belonging to Khyber district had valid visas, but could not travel to Afghanistan due to closure of the border and security situation.

He said his organisation brought the issue to the notice of the chief minister, the IG Frontier Corps and commissioner Peshawar but no headway has been made so far.

He insisted that most students were in danger of missing their important semester examinations and all of them wanted to immediately join their studies in Afghanistan.

Mr Afridi said that they had also appealed to the Khyber Pakthunkhwa chief minister and IGFC to arrange air travel for the stranded students but they were yet to get a positive response.

He informed that Afghan authorities too were reluctant to allow Pakistani students to use road route for their return journey, therefore, they were insisting on free air travel.

He along with his colleagues demanded of both the federal and provincial governments to devise a strategy for safe and immediate return of all the stranded students.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026