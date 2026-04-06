E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Steps proposed to resolve issues facing Swat

A Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

SWAT: In a strong and unified voice, the Babuzai Qaumi Taroon Jirga on Sunday urged authorities to take immediate and practical steps to tackle some of Swat’s most pressing challenges including worsening traffic congestion in Mingora, delays in the Swat Motorway Phase-II project issues with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the alarming rise in drug use and social evils.

The demands came during the jirga’s monthly meeting held at advocate Razaullah Khan’s hujra in Kokarai where members gathered in large numbers and actively participated in discussions concerning public welfare.

During the session, the participants presented and appreciated a reconciliation report on the Shna Kardpa-Saidu Sharif dispute. However, much of the discussion centred on the growing traffic chaos in Mingora, which members described as a serious concern for residents.

“Traffic congestion in Mingora has become unbearable for the common citizen. We appreciate the administration’s actions against illegal vehicles and encroachments and these efforts must continue without any political pressure or discrimination,” said one of the jirga members.

The jirga also reviewed the progress of the Swat Motorway Phase-II (Chakdara to Mingora) and expressed concern over delays in the project. “This motorway is not just a road project; it is vital for the economic future of Swat. Any delay in its completion directly affects trade, tourism and daily life. The pace of work must be accelerated,” they said.

Issues faced by women under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), particularly in registration and recovery processes, were also discussed in detail. The jirga decided to formally engage with relevant authorities to resolve these concerns.

“Our women are facing unnecessary hurdles in accessing their rightful support. This is unacceptable. We will take up the matter with the departments concerned to ensure relief for the deserving,” they further said.

The meeting also expressed deep concern over the increasing trend of drug use and what members termed as rising obscenity in society. “The spread of drugs is destroying our youth. The administration must take its responsibility seriously and launch an effective crackdown. Mere claims are not enough, we need visible action,” they remarked.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe