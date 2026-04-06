Steps proposed to resolve issues facing Swat

SWAT: In a strong and unified voice, the Babuzai Qaumi Taroon Jirga on Sunday urged authorities to take immediate and practical steps to tackle some of Swat’s most pressing challenges including worsening traffic congestion in Mingora, delays in the Swat Motorway Phase-II project issues with the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and the alarming rise in drug use and social evils.

The demands came during the jirga’s monthly meeting held at advocate Razaullah Khan’s hujra in Kokarai where members gathered in large numbers and actively participated in discussions concerning public welfare.

During the session, the participants presented and appreciated a reconciliation report on the Shna Kardpa-Saidu Sharif dispute. However, much of the discussion centred on the growing traffic chaos in Mingora, which members described as a serious concern for residents.

“Traffic congestion in Mingora has become unbearable for the common citizen. We appreciate the administration’s actions against illegal vehicles and encroachments and these efforts must continue without any political pressure or discrimination,” said one of the jirga members.

The jirga also reviewed the progress of the Swat Motorway Phase-II (Chakdara to Mingora) and expressed concern over delays in the project. “This motorway is not just a road project; it is vital for the economic future of Swat. Any delay in its completion directly affects trade, tourism and daily life. The pace of work must be accelerated,” they said.

Issues faced by women under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), particularly in registration and recovery processes, were also discussed in detail. The jirga decided to formally engage with relevant authorities to resolve these concerns.

“Our women are facing unnecessary hurdles in accessing their rightful support. This is unacceptable. We will take up the matter with the departments concerned to ensure relief for the deserving,” they further said.

The meeting also expressed deep concern over the increasing trend of drug use and what members termed as rising obscenity in society. “The spread of drugs is destroying our youth. The administration must take its responsibility seriously and launch an effective crackdown. Mere claims are not enough, we need visible action,” they remarked.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026