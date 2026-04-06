Child falls to death

TAXILA: A child fell into a deep water-bore hole within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal police station on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in a private housing society in Hassanabdal, where a six-year-old Subhan Khattak while playing fell into the deep pit at an under-construction plot.

According to initial reports, the child remained alive and was even able to communicate with rescuers during the operation. Rescue teams continued their efforts for nearly three hours to retrieve him from the pit.

However, despite hectic efforts, the child could not survive and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Wah General Hospital.

Sources said the approximately 25-foot-deep pit dug for a water bore had been inadequately covered with a plastic sheet. Residents expressed anger and grief, terming the incident a case of gross negligence.

They demanded immediate and strict legal action against the constructor, plot owner and housing society management for failing to ensure basic safety measures. Police said an investigation was underway to determine responsibility and initiate legal proceedings against those found negligent.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026