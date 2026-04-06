Lively session held on revival of Rumi classical wisdom

PESHAWAR: Writers, scholars, faculty members and university graduates gathered at Dosti Library Hall for formal launch of a lively session to rekindle the spirit of classical wisdom here on Sunday.

Participants hailed the maiden weekly session on Jalaluddin Rumi’s celebrated Mathnawi one of the greatest works of mystical poetry in the world. Jalaluddin Rumi was born in September 1207 in Balkh province, Afghanistan, and died in December 1773 in Konya, Turkiye. Compromised of six volumes his masterpiece epic comprised 25,000 couplets.

Dr. Aslam Mir, a well-known scholar was the keynote speaker who holds a doctorate degree on ‘Mathnavi’ and has spent years studying classical Persian literature. He began by remembering his late teacher, Ghayur Hussain, who had first introduced him to the beauty of Persian language and poetry.

Mr Mir then presented a vigorous introduction to Rumi’s life and times. He spoke about the 13th century Persian mystic poet’s spiritual journey, his teachers, his disciples and how his message of love, unity and inner peace continued to touch hearts across the world even today.

“Rumi is not just a poet of the past,” Dr Mir told the audience. “He is a universal voice whose words go beyond borders, cultures and centuries.” What made the class special was Dr. Mir’s unique way of teaching. Instead of only explaining the Mathnavi, he used the text itself to teach Persian language directly.

The session also connected nicely with another weekly session that was arranged under the mentorship of Mr Mir every Wednesday at the same library - a study of Allama Iqbal’s Javednama. Together, these two sessions created a wonderful bridge between classical Persian mysticism and modern philosophical poetry, Ali Zafar, a graduate of a local university added.

The participants came from many different backgrounds including students of philosophy, Urdu, Pashto, English literature, social sciences and even medical sciences. Their presence reflected how Rumi’s ideas still attracted people from all fields who were seeking deeper meaning and spiritual nourishment in today’s busy world.

Dr Aslam Mir told this scribe that the session on the Mathnawi would continue every week at the same place, saying that the gatherings formed part of the larger efforts of the Dosti Peshawar Literature Festival (DPLF), an annual event that promoted literature, critical thinking and cultural awareness in the region.

At a time when people are often caught up in hectic problems of modern life, such sessions offer a peaceful space to slow down, reflect and reconnect with timeless wisdom, a participant told this scribe. The first session ended with engaging participants in the interactive discussion including Syeda Fatima, daughter of Prof Syed Hanif Rasool Kakakhel, along with Yasir Sarmad, Abbas and Salim Reza, who raised thoughtful questions on Rumi’s philosophy and its relevance in contemporary life. This lively exchange added depth to the session and left everyone inspired.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026