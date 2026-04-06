PFA seizes 574 litres of fake soft drinks

TAXILA: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its crackdown on counterfeit beverages, seizing and destroying a large quantity of fake soft drinks during a targeted operation in Attock.

According to a spokesperson for the PFA, a total of 574 litres of counterfeit soft drinks of a well-known brand were confiscated and subsequently destroyed.

The operation was carried out at a checkpoint established in Darus Salam Colony, where officials intercepted a vehicle transporting the fake beverages.

Upon inspection, it was revealed that the bottles were affixed with counterfeit labels and branding to mimic popular commercial products.

Samples of the seized drinks were sent to a laboratory for testing, where they failed to meet safety and quality standards.

Following the operation, a case was registered against the suspects at the police station, and a formal investigation has been initiated.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026