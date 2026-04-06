E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Child falls to death

Our Correspondent Published
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

TAXILA: A child fell into a deep water-bore hole within the jurisdiction of Hassanabdal police station on Saturday evening.

The incident occurred in a private housing society in Hassanabdal, where a six-year-old Subhan Khattak while playing fell into the deep pit at an under-construction plot.

According to initial reports, the child remained alive and was even able to communicate with rescuers during the operation. Rescue teams continued their efforts for nearly three hours to retrieve him from the pit.

However, despite hectic efforts, the child could not survive and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Wah General Hospital.

Sources said the approximately 25-foot-deep pit dug for a water bore had been inadequately covered with a plastic sheet.

Residents expressed anger and grief, terming the incident a case of gross negligence.

They demanded immediate and strict legal action against the constructor, plot owner and housing society management for failing to ensure basic safety measures.

Police said an investigation was underway to determine responsibility and initiate legal proceedings against those found negligent.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe