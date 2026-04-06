Southampton’s Charles nets late winner to stun Arsenal in FA Cup

SOUTHAMPTON: Shea Charles scored five minutes from full-time as second-tier side Southampton stunned Arsenal with a 2-1 victory in their quarter-final at St Marys on Saturday on a night they remembered a famous victory in the competition 50 years ago.

Chelsea, meanwhile, thrashed lowly Port Vale 7-0 to move into the semis.

Southampton took the lead on 35 minutes through Ross Stewart, but Arsenal were level midway through the second half when Viktor Gyokeres equalised. The Premier League leaders looked the most likely winners from there.

But when the home side launched a counter-attack on 85 minutes, they did so with numbers and Tom Fellows fed Charles in the box for him to poke the ball past goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

“Incredible night, the celebrations are mad. An unbelievable night for the club. We knew we could hurt them. We were a threat on the counter,” Stewart told BBC.

“We will enjoy tonight. Tomorrow we’ll be back to business. It’s not every day you reach an FA Cup semi-final. We have a lot of tough league fixtures between now and then.”

The result heaped more misery on Arsenal, who were defeated in the League Cup final by Manchester City in their last match, and now bow out of a competition they have won a record 14 times.

“There are no excuses for tonight,” Arsenal midfielder Christian Norgaard said. “It has nothing to do with injuries or availability. We had a really good team on the pitch that should have been competing on a high level.

“We need to pick ourselves up. We have two big competitions left to compete in.”

Southampton, who wore a special yellow commemorative jersey to mark 50 years since their 1976 FA Cup final win over Manchester United, join Manchester City and Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Chelsea had failed to score a goal in over 300 minutes of play in all competitions before Saturday but it took them only 64 seconds against Port Vale when Dutch defender Jorrel Hato fired them ahead after the visitors failed to clear a corner.

Brazil striker Joao Pedro wrong-footed his marker with a clever dummy before making it 2-0 in the 25th minute and the Blues were 3-0 up before the break when Port Vale’s Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel deflected a Cole Palmer shot into his own net.

The eight-time FA Cup winners extended their lead with headed goals by Tosin Adarabioyo and Andrey Santos before Brazil winger Estevao reacted quickest to an Alejandro Garnacho shot that hit the post in the 82nd minute.

A late Garnacho penalty finished off the rout.

Saturday’s goal bonanza — albeit against a struggling Port Vale side who look certain to be relegated to the fourth tier of English football soon — at least managed to restore some smiles to the faces of Chelsea’s players and fans.

“When you go through a difficult moment that we did in that 10-day period, you come out of it and once you analyse it, you come back stronger and you know where you want to fix it,” Chelsea coach Liam Rosenior told reporters.

He said the recent international break and Saturday’s big win could lift the mood after he was plunged into a hectic schedule when he took over in January following Enzo Maresca’s unexpected departure from Stamford Bridge.

“I’ve got a group of players who still believe, as I do, that we can have an outstanding season in terms of winning an FA Cup, in terms of qualifying for the Champions League,” Rosenior said.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026