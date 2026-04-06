Invincibles down Challengers, Conquerors outclass Stars

LAHORE: Captain Muneeba Ali’s second successive half-century led Invincibles to a four-wicket win over Challengers in their National Women’s T20 Tournament match at the Ghani Glass Cricket Ground in Lahore on Sunday.

In the second match of the day, Fatima Sana’s third half-century in the event along with a three-wicket haul by leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima helped Conquerors beat Stars by 56 runs at the same venue.

Both the matches were reduced to 16 overs-a-side due to overnight rain.

After electing to bat first, Challengers posted 151 for three off the stipulated overs.

Eyman Fatima was once again among the runs as she top-scored with an unbeaten 53 off 29 balls, which included eight fours and one six. This was Eyman’s first half-century of the event, having scored a century earlier. Eman Naseer (30 off 25) and Yusra Ehtisham (29 off 18) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

For Invincibles, leg-spinner Syeda Aroob Shah claimed two wickets for 18 runs.

Invincibles achieved the target with a ball to spare. Leading from the front, opener Muneeba smashed a 50-ball 79 not out laced with 10 fours and a brace of sixes. She was adjudged player-of-the-match.

The skipper in the process stitched a 47-run partnership with fellow opener Gull Feroza (31 off 12) and later built an unbroken 37-run stand for the seventh wicket with Amber Kainat (seven not out).

For Challengers, Natalia Pervaiz and Syeda Masooma Zehra picked up two wickets apiece.

In the other match, Conquerors scored 157 for nine in their 16 overs thanks to a belligerent 78 by Fatima who struck nine fours and five sixes during her 34-ball innings.

She added 82 runs for the sixth wicket with Hafsa Khalid (31 off 20) after Conquerors were left reeling at 47-5 in 7.1 overs. Fatima was named player-of-the-match.

For Stars, Ayesha Rehman and Tuba Hassan took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Stars could only post 101 for nine as opener Kaynat Hafeez top-scored with 35 off 25 balls without getting solid support from her team-mates. Only Tuba, batting at number six, made brisk a nine-ball 24 with two fours and as many sixes but the effort was no way near sufficient.

Besides Ghulam Fatima’s three wickets, Hafsa bagged two.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026