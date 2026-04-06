Dortmund score twice in stoppage time to beat Stuttgart 2-0

STUTTGART: Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi and Julian Brandt scored deep in second half stoppage time to snatch a 2-0 victory at VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The result kept second-placed Dortmund, on 64 points, nine behind leaders Bayern Munich following their 3-2 comeback win at Freiburg earlier on Saturday, with six matches left. Stuttgart dropped to fourth on 53, behind RB Leipzig on goal difference.

The Ruhr valley club had not beaten Stuttgart across all competitions in the previous seven matches and had to wait until the end to strike.

The hosts, battling to secure a Champions League spot, had the upper hand and the better chances in the first half and Dortmund remained largely toothless after the break until Adeyemi found enough space outside the box to rifle in for lead in stoppage time.

Two minutes later, Dortmund broke again and Brandt rippled top of the net with a volley off a cross by Fabio Silva.

As Dortmund celebra­ted in front of the Stuttgart fans, several supporters breached the fence and came close to the field, with a folding chair thrown onto the pitch.

Meanwhile, Leipzig beat Werder Bremen 2-1, the former’s goals coming thanks to two pieces of individual brilliance.

Antonio Nusa put Leipzig in front with an excellent shot from outside the box and Romulo drove a low shot into the corner to pad the visitors’ advantage.

Bremen sit four points ahead of St Pauli, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026