E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Lens’ Ligue 1 title push hit hard by Lille defeat

AFP Published
LILLE: Lille’s Felix Correia (L) scores during the Ligue 1 match against Lens at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.—Reuters
LILLE: Lille’s Felix Correia (L) scores during the Ligue 1 match against Lens at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.—Reuters
comments
Whatsapp Channel
Add Dawn as a trusted source
Google Preferred Source

PARIS: Lens suffered a potentially fatal blow to their unlikely Ligue 1 title bid with a 3-0 loss away to northern derby rivals Lille on Saturday.

Pierre Sage’s team have surprisingly been Paris Saint-Germain’s closest challengers in France this season but they were swept aside by an in-form Lille.

Hakon Haraldsson turned in Matias Fernandez-Pardo’s clever pass just before half-time at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Felix Correia pounced on a stray back-pass from Matthieu Udol to score a second for Lille five minutes after the break.

Fernandez-Pardo sealed a fifth win in six games for Lille from the penalty spot after a handball by Ismaelo Ganiou.

“You can lose but not in the way we did in a game like this. Now we have a duty to react,” Sage told broadcaster Ligue 1+. “We didn’t turn up. It’s as if we were looking at ourselves in the mirror and seeing a different version of us.”

Lille climbed up two places to third after extending their unbeaten run to eight matches, with Lens still four points behind PSG and having played a game more than the league leaders, who brushed past Toulouse 3-1 on Friday.

Strasbourg beat Nice 3-1 despite losing Argentina striker Joaquin Panichelli, the league’s joint leading goalscorer, to a long-term knee injury suffered while on international duty last week.

Martial Godo, Julio Enciso and Samir El Mourabet all struck in the first half for Strasbourg before Antoine Mendy bagged a late consolation for Nice.

Esteban Lepaul joined Panichelli on 16 goals for the season as he converted a pair of penalties to lift Rennes to a 4-3 win at Brest.

Swiss forward Breel Embolo also scored as Rennes moved up to sixth after inflicting a third straight loss on mid-table Brest.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

Our readers are at the heart of everything we do.
Do you have a thought to share or a way we can improve? We’d love to hear it. Reach out to us at feedback@dawn.com.
Newspaper

Read more

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mixed messaging
Updated 12 Jul, 2026

Mixed messaging

In case the parleys fail, a return to full-scale war would be the likely outcome.
Way forward
12 Jul, 2026

Way forward

A GROUP of estranged PTI leaders, calling themselves the ‘National Dialogue Committee’ and led by figures like...
Recalled orders
12 Jul, 2026

Recalled orders

WHILE justice should be blind, it should not be oblivious to the human suffering some decisions may cause. This is...
Beyond headcounts
Updated 11 Jul, 2026

Beyond headcounts

WORLD Population Day has traditionally prompted discussions on population growth and fertility rates. This year’s...
Relying on remittances
11 Jul, 2026

Relying on remittances

NO matter how important workers’ remittances are, the record inflow of $41.6bn in FY26 should remind us of the...
Official passports
11 Jul, 2026

Official passports

OUR lawmakers’ sense of entitlement is jarring. Through a set of three laws, the MPAs of KP have quietly granted...
Dawn News English Podcasts
Subscribe