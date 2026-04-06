Raja Mikayial shines in final

For the winners who had a half-goal handicap, Raja Mikayial Sami scored three goals, Azlan Azam impressed with a brace while Adnan Azam and Shiraz Qureshi contributed one goal each.

LAHORE: Nescafé Tigers defeated EcoStar Knights 7½-5 in the final of the Shahid Hayat Memorial Polo Super League here at the Lahore Polo Club on Sunday.

For EcoStar Knights, Raja Jalal Arsalan produced four goals while Shafay Barry added one.

Earlier, Lotto Carpets Kings edged PB Wolves 6½-5 in the subsidiary final.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026