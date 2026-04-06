Three suspects shot dead in two ‘encounters’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Three suspected robbers were gunned down in two alleged encounters on Sunday evening, police said.

Central SSP Dr Mohammed Imran Khan said the police received information that two street criminals were fleeing after looting a citizen in Sector-5-J within the remit of the Bilal Colony police station.

He said that the police chased the fleeing suspects, who resorted to firing and the law enforcers retaliated. When the guns fell silent, the two suspects were found killed, he added.

The SSP said that Constable Talha Magsi also suffered a bullet wound in the exchange of gunfire and was shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the suspects were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Their identities could not be ascertained till late in the night.

The police claimed to have recovered two pistols, a mobile phone and one motorcycle from their possession.

In another incident, a suspected robber was shot dead and his accomplice was arrested near Safoora Goth, police said.

The Sachal police said that two suspects were looting passers-by near Saadi Town when a police patrol arrived there and challenged them. The criminal resorted to firing and in an ensuing exchange of firing, one suspect was gunned down while his accomplice was arrested. The deceased was identified as Rehan Ali Bhutto.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026