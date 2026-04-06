E-Paper | July 12, 2026

This week 50 years ago: Art exhibitions and Liaquatabad clock tower

Peerzada Salman Published
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THESE days, we hear quite a bit about how important it is to display artworks at public places in order to present them to a wider audience. But this is not something that has been thought about in recent times. On April 8, 1976 something to that effect, albeit on a smaller scale, happened. Six young painters offered their paintings and graphics for public display in and around the Arts Council building. The artists were: Atika Bashir, Mohammad Kazim, Qaisar Abbas, Yusuf Butt, Zafarul Alam and Zaki Mir. At the time, it was deemed an unusual thing that a group of painters were putting their creations up for public display collectively. In all, there were 50 exhibits done in oil, ink wash, watercolour, woodcut, etching and linocut. The artworks reflected the vision, mood and aspiration to achieve heights in the creative field. The show was inaugurated by Sindh’s Transport Minister Syed Badiul Hassan Zaidi.

Another such event which caught art lovers’ attention that week, as reported on April 6 by the media, took place at the Goethe Institut. It was an exhibition of watercolour paintings by Mahmood Mall, opened by renowned painter Laila Shahzada. Mall, who had extensively travelled to Europe, was fascinated by nature. A critic described his effort in the following words: “He [has] painted the light and dark green, high and dramatic mountains of Norway; the tranquil waters of Finland; the black cooling lavas of Iceland from its volcanos; the ancient church castle in Sweden; and green Danish landscapes. He has also painted the Rhine in Germany with houses and churches on its left bank and ruins of a castle in the background; and the metallic brownish Eiffel Tower contrasted with the white statue of a French woman in the right foreground. To add variety to the subject matter, the artist has included [as painting exhibits] the relics of Mohenjo Daro and the mausoleum of the Quaid-i-Azam.”

Some of Karachi’s clock-towers are also considered works of art in terms of their architectural attributes. However, that’s largely to do with pre-independence pieces of construction. A clock-tower at Liaquatabad became the subject of attention on April 10 when this newspaper published a story on the project. According to the report, a 45-ft high clock tower was the landmark of Karachi’s second subway in Liaquatabad,which was nearing completion. It (subway) might be opened to pedestrians by the first week of the next month (May). Built by the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC), the Rs1.7 million underpass aimed to segregate the heavy vehicular traffic, which had been the cause of several accidents in that part of the city. The tower, standing on its roof, was designed for beautification of the major road that connected the city with the Super Highway, as well as for ventilation of the underground passage. Its pedestal was octagonal in shape and 19-ft in diameter. The panels of the pedestal were to be made of Hala tiles. For the rest of the structure, right up to the top, a combination of colours in plastic paint would be used.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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Peerzada Salman is the Special Correspondent for Arts & Culture for Dawn in Karachi, having been associated with the newspaper since 2003. He writes weekly columns on Karachi’s history and Pakistani showbiz alongside his coverage of cultural events.

Peerzada Salman

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