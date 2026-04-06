E-Paper | July 12, 2026

10-year-old girl killed during clash between two rival groups

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SUKKUR: A 10-year-old girl was killed during an armed clash between two rival groups belonging to the Noonari community in Ghulam Rasool Noonari village, in Thull taluka of Jacobabad district, on Sunday.

Residents of the village and area police said that the rival groups had been at odds over the ownership of a piece of agricultural land.

They said that they exchanged fire during which a 10-year-old girl, Yasmeen, daughter of Ghulam Hussain Noonari, received a fatal gunshot wound.

A strong contingent of police proceeded to the village and brought the situation under control.

Later, several teams drawn from different police stations of Jacobabad carried out raids on various places and apprehended two suspects for interrogation.

Meanwhile, the girl’s body was taken to the Thull Taluka Hospital for a postmortem examination and then handed over to the heirs.

Jacobabad SSP Faizan Ali assigned the task of arresting all those involved in the gun battle to the Thull DSP, who along with a strong police contingent moved into action immediately.

An FIR of the incident was yet to be registered.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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