SAB slams ‘unbearable’ hike in diesel price, warns of agriculture sector’s collapse

HYDERABAD: The Sindh Abadgar Board (SAB) has strongly condemned the provincial government’s decision to raise diesel prices to “unbearable” levels, dismissing the newly-announced subsidy for Benazir Hari Card-holders as woefully inadequate.

During a meeting on Sunday, chaired by SAB President Mahmood Nawaz Shah, the board noted that while the Hari card initiative is a positive step in principle, it currently covers fewer than 20 per cent of small-scale growers. The SAB argued that the Sindh government appears “devoid of ground realities”, failing to recognise that the agricultural sector was already in the throes of a crisis prior to this latest “back-breaking” price hike.

The board highlighted a perfect storm of reduced commodity prices, falling production, and natural calamities over the last two years. Wheat — the region’s most critical crop for food security — served as a stark example of this volatility. The wheat price plummeted from Rs4,000/40kg in January 2024 to Rs2,200/40kg by April 2024 due to government’s inept policies. Although prices have since edged up to Rs3,500/40kg, the cost of production for the 2025-26 cycle has already climbed to Rs4,000.

The SAB laid the blame squarely at the government’s door, citing a series of policy failures including importing agricultural commodities during local harvests; halting exports at critical times for growers; allowing input costs to soar without providing institutional support for seeds, technology, or R&D; severe credit shortages, with only $8bn in agricultural credit available for a $65bn agricultural economy.

‘Misunderstanding or wilful ignorance’

It observed that the impact is already visible: tractor sales have plummeted, private investment has dried up, and Pakistan’s agricultural mechanisation remains among the lowest globally.

The SAB described the government’s belief that the new subsidy would mitigate the diesel hike as either a “misunderstanding or wilful ignorance.” The board pointed out that a one-time subsidy of Rs1,500 per acre is negligible compared to the Rs12,000 per acre increase in costs triggered by the latest fuel price rise. Furthermore, while the subsidy is a one-off payment, the increased fuel costs will recur every cropping cycle.

Demographics further complicate the issue. According to the 2025 agricultural census, there are approximately 2.6 million farming households in Sindh — 90 per cent of whom are smallholders with less than 25 acres.

However, the hari card has been issued to only 330,000 farmers, ensuring the vast majority of those in need receive no relief.

Call for pragmatism

While acknowledging that the government is constrained by international fuel prices, the SAB expressed outrage over the subsequent increase in domestic levies and taxes.

The board demanded that the government take a “pragmatic view” to prevent the agricultural economy from being “strangulated.” This would involve reversing the recent increases in levies and taxes on diesel and curbing wasteful government expenditure to fund fuel price stabilisation.

Warning that farming is becoming unsustainable, the SAB announced it will convene a meeting in Northern Sindh within the week to formalise a strategy to counter what it termed the “injustices of the government”.

The meeting was attended by senior members including Dr Bashir Nizamani, Syed Nadeem Shah, Malook Nizamani, Imran Bozdar, Taha Memon, Masroor Soomro, Sarmad Nizamani, and Murad Ali Shah.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026