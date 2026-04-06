E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Doctor found dead in hospital parking lot

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
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LAHORE: A young medical officer (MO) of the Children Hospital Lahore was found dead in his car in the parking stand of the hospital under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

The body was said to be some four days old. Identified as Dr Ahmad Latif, the MO was discharging his duties in the blood bank of the hospital.

As per the initial reports, the family of the deceased started searching for him when he went missing for days. The hospital management launched a search for Dr Latif’s sedan car when his family members contacted them for help. They found the car parked in the vicinity of the hospital and Dr Ahmad was found dead in the driving seat. Police were called who shifted the body for a post-mortem.

University of Child Health Sciences Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Sadiq told Dawn the hospital spotted the car of the doctor with tinted glasses in the parking lot of the Children Hospital. To a question, he said that Dr Latif had separated from his wife and his family life might be one of the reasons, which led to the depression or psychological issues he was reportedly facing.

The institute has constituted a committee, headed by Prof Saima Farhan, to inquire into the incident and submit a report within 24 hours.

A police official said that the post-mortem of the body would help determine the cause of death of the young doctor and a report was awaited.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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