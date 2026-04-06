E-Paper | July 12, 2026

Theft of medicines exposed at Lahore General Hospital

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published
illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging. — Reuters/File
illustration photo shows various medicine pills in their original packaging. — Reuters/File
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LAHORE: The Lahore General Hospital (LGH) administration has caught a pharmacy technician and his accomplices red-handed for allegedly stealing government medicines.

Following a formal complaint lodged by Emergency DMS Dr Muhammad Shahid, Kot Lakhpat police registered a case against the accused, identified as Arslan, Ramzan,

Faizan Farooq and Bilal and initiated investigation.

Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Dr Farooq Afzal said that those who deprive patients of their rightful medical care deserve no leniency.

To prevent future irregularities, he has ordered a comprehensive and transparent audit of all medicines available as per the hospital inventory to immediately expose more discrepancies, if any.

LGH Medical Superintendent Prof Dr Faryad Hussain stated that the duty rosters of the arrested employees have been summoned, adding that if the investigation reveals the involvement of other staff members, they will also face strict legal action.

The hospital administration has requested a merit-based investigation and directed its legal advisor to maintain constant liaison with the police to ensure effective prosecution.

The MS reiterated that the administration remains committed to providing high-quality medical facilities and will maintain zero tolerance for any form of corruption or negligence.

Published in Dawn, April 6th, 2026

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